US-Russian Prisoner Exchange, Iran Vows Revenge, Trump Grilled by Journalist and More

On this episode of the backstory, host Rachel Blevins discussed a slew of topics from around the globe including the latest from the US Russian prisoner exchange.

In the first hour, Rachel spoke to journalist, author and podcast host Peter Coffin about former US president Donald Trump’s appearance at the National Association of Black Journalists.Rachel then turned her attention to the 9/11 masterminds who recently pleaded guilty after more than 20 years since the terrorist attack. She was joined by author, journalist, syndicated columnist and cartoonist Ted Rall.To open the final hour of the show, Rachel was joined by international relations and security analyst Mark Sleboda, who discussed the US-Russian prisoner exchange and the arrival of the first F-16 jets to Ukraine.In the final segment, Professor Mohammad Marandi discussed the assassination of Ismail Haniyeh and the implications of this latest escalation in the Middle East.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

