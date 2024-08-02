https://sputnikglobe.com/20240802/us-russian-prisoner-exchange-iran-vows-revenge-trump-grilled-by-journalist-and-more-1119599117.html
US-Russian Prisoner Exchange, Iran Vows Revenge, Trump Grilled by Journalist and More
US-Russian Prisoner Exchange, Iran Vows Revenge, Trump Grilled by Journalist and More
Sputnik International
On this episode of the backstory, host Rachel Blevins discussed a slew of topics from around the globe including the latest from the US Russian prisoner exchange.
2024-08-02T04:13+0000
2024-08-02T04:13+0000
2024-08-02T14:13+0000
the backstory
ismail haniyeh
gaza strip
hamas
israel
ukraine
russia
us
kamala harris
donald trump
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/08/01/1119599591_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_b7f8a2bcd59b9859f3195cffd7eced84.png
U.S.-Russian Prisoner Exchange, Iran Vows Revenge, Trump Grilled by Journalist and More
Sputnik International
On this episode of the backstory, host Rachel Blevins discussed a slew of topics from around the globe including the latest from the US Russian prisoner exchange.
In the first hour, Rachel spoke to journalist, author and podcast host Peter Coffin about former US president Donald Trump’s appearance at the National Association of Black Journalists.Rachel then turned her attention to the 9/11 masterminds who recently pleaded guilty after more than 20 years since the terrorist attack. She was joined by author, journalist, syndicated columnist and cartoonist Ted Rall.To open the final hour of the show, Rachel was joined by international relations and security analyst Mark Sleboda, who discussed the US-Russian prisoner exchange and the arrival of the first F-16 jets to Ukraine.In the final segment, Professor Mohammad Marandi discussed the assassination of Ismail Haniyeh and the implications of this latest escalation in the Middle East.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
gaza strip
israel
ukraine
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2024
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/08/01/1119599591_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_6915489f25805c1c3a113ba537b61e04.png
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
the backstory, us-russia prisoners exchange, iran-israel war, killing of hamas leader, escalation in the middle east
the backstory, us-russia prisoners exchange, iran-israel war, killing of hamas leader, escalation in the middle east
US-Russian Prisoner Exchange, Iran Vows Revenge, Trump Grilled by Journalist and More
04:13 GMT 02.08.2024 (Updated: 14:13 GMT 02.08.2024)
On this episode of the backstory, host Rachel Blevins discussed a slew of topics from around the globe including the latest from the US-Russian prisoner exchange.
In the first hour, Rachel spoke to journalist, author and podcast host Peter Coffin about former US president Donald Trump’s appearance at the National Association of Black Journalists.
Rachel then turned her attention to the 9/11 masterminds who recently pleaded guilty after more than 20 years since the terrorist attack. She was joined by author, journalist, syndicated columnist and cartoonist Ted Rall.
To open the final hour of the show, Rachel was joined by international relations and security analyst Mark Sleboda, who discussed the US-Russian prisoner exchange and the arrival of the first F-16 jets to Ukraine.
In the final segment, Professor Mohammad Marandi discussed the assassination of Ismail Haniyeh and the implications of this latest escalation in the Middle East.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
Catch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM