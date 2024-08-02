https://sputnikglobe.com/20240802/us-sen-graham-introduces-bill-authorizing-military-force-in-iran-1119600931.html
US Sen Graham Introduces Bill Authorizing Military Force in Iran
US Sen Graham Introduces Bill Authorizing Military Force in Iran
Sputnik International
US Senator Lindsey Graham introduced two bills on Wednesday, one authorizing President Joe Biden to strike Iran and another holding Iran responsible for the actions of groups the US claims Iran funds.
2024-08-02T04:10+0000
2024-08-02T04:10+0000
2024-08-02T04:10+0000
lindsey graham
joe biden
ismail haniyeh
tehran
israel
beirut
congress
hezbollah
hamas
us
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/07/0e/1097293983_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_beabd39ceee755aedcb6ca7805350f2d.jpg
US Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) introduced legislation right before the Congress recess in August that would authorize President Joe Biden to use military force against Iran if he determines that Iran has capabilities that threaten the national security interests of the United States.While the bill specifies that it is limited to Iran’s nuclear program, it is broad enough to potentially authorize Biden to strike Iran as soon as the bill passes. While Iran is not believed to possess a nuclear warhead, it already has an arsenal of missiles that would be capable of carrying a nuclear warhead if Iran were to obtain one. Biden seemingly would be authorized by the bill to strike Iran if he determines that to be a threat.The same day, Graham also introduced a bill that would affirm any “escalation by Hezbollah” will be seen as an escalation by Iran and urges Congress and the President “to use all diplomatic tools and power projection capabilities to hold both parties accountable for their actions,” but stop short of specifically authorizing military force.Both bills come as tensions are rising between Lebanese Hezbollah and Israel and Iran and Israel. Earlier this week, Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh was assassinated in Tehran and Hezbollah leader Fouad Shukur was killed in an Israeli airstrike in southern Beirut.Iran and Hezbollah have promised retaliation.The Senate will go into recess on August 3rd. Unless an emergency session is called, both chambers of Congress will return to Washington on September 9.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240731/killing-of-haniyeh-could-not-have-occurred-without-us-authorization-intel-support-1119584340.html
tehran
israel
beirut
americas
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2024
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/07/0e/1097293983_295:0:3026:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_0d5f37138aca73fdbeb9f2e4838d4e0e.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
war with iran, graham introduces bill authorizing war with iran, military force against iran
war with iran, graham introduces bill authorizing war with iran, military force against iran
US Sen Graham Introduces Bill Authorizing Military Force in Iran
After the assassination of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran on Tuesday, Iran promised a "harsh punishment" for Israel. On Wednesday, US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin declared that the United States was ready to defend Israel in the event of an attack by Iran.
US Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) introduced legislation right before the Congress recess in August that would authorize President Joe Biden to use military force
against Iran if he determines that Iran has capabilities that threaten the national security interests of the United States.
“The President is authorized to use all necessary and appropriate force against the Islamic Republic of Iran if the President determines that the Islamic Republic of Iran–
1) Is in the process of possessing a nuclear weapon that threatens the national security interests of the United States; or
2) Possesses uranium enriched to weapons-grade level, possesses a nuclear warhead, or possesses a delivery vehicle capable of carrying a nuclear warhead that threatens the national security interests of the United States.”
While the bill specifies that it is limited to Iran’s nuclear program, it is broad enough to potentially authorize Biden to strike Iran as soon as the bill passes. While Iran is not believed to possess a nuclear warhead, it already has an arsenal of missiles that would be capable of carrying a nuclear warhead if Iran were to obtain one. Biden seemingly would be authorized by the bill to strike Iran if he determines that to be a threat.
The same day, Graham also introduced a bill
that would affirm any “escalation by Hezbollah” will be seen as an escalation by Iran and urges Congress and the President “to use all diplomatic tools and power projection capabilities to hold both parties accountable for their actions,” but stop short of specifically authorizing military force.
On Thursday, Graham posted on X
that "it is long past time to start talking about offense when it comes to Iranian threats against Israel, the United States, and the world."
Both bills come as tensions are rising between Lebanese Hezbollah and Israel and Iran and Israel. Earlier this week, Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh was assassinated in Tehran and Hezbollah leader Fouad Shukur was killed in an Israeli airstrike in southern Beirut.
Iran and Hezbollah have promised retaliation.
The Senate will go into recess on August 3rd. Unless an emergency session is called, both chambers of Congress will return to Washington on September 9.