https://sputnikglobe.com/20240802/us-sen-graham-introduces-bill-authorizing-military-force-in-iran-1119600931.html

US Sen Graham Introduces Bill Authorizing Military Force in Iran

US Sen Graham Introduces Bill Authorizing Military Force in Iran

Sputnik International

US Senator Lindsey Graham introduced two bills on Wednesday, one authorizing President Joe Biden to strike Iran and another holding Iran responsible for the actions of groups the US claims Iran funds.

2024-08-02T04:10+0000

2024-08-02T04:10+0000

2024-08-02T04:10+0000

lindsey graham

joe biden

ismail haniyeh

tehran

israel

beirut

congress

hezbollah

hamas

us

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/07/0e/1097293983_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_beabd39ceee755aedcb6ca7805350f2d.jpg

US Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) introduced legislation right before the Congress recess in August that would authorize President Joe Biden to use military force against Iran if he determines that Iran has capabilities that threaten the national security interests of the United States.While the bill specifies that it is limited to Iran’s nuclear program, it is broad enough to potentially authorize Biden to strike Iran as soon as the bill passes. While Iran is not believed to possess a nuclear warhead, it already has an arsenal of missiles that would be capable of carrying a nuclear warhead if Iran were to obtain one. Biden seemingly would be authorized by the bill to strike Iran if he determines that to be a threat.The same day, Graham also introduced a bill that would affirm any “escalation by Hezbollah” will be seen as an escalation by Iran and urges Congress and the President “to use all diplomatic tools and power projection capabilities to hold both parties accountable for their actions,” but stop short of specifically authorizing military force.Both bills come as tensions are rising between Lebanese Hezbollah and Israel and Iran and Israel. Earlier this week, Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh was assassinated in Tehran and Hezbollah leader Fouad Shukur was killed in an Israeli airstrike in southern Beirut.Iran and Hezbollah have promised retaliation.The Senate will go into recess on August 3rd. Unless an emergency session is called, both chambers of Congress will return to Washington on September 9.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240731/killing-of-haniyeh-could-not-have-occurred-without-us-authorization-intel-support-1119584340.html

tehran

israel

beirut

americas

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Ian DeMartino

Ian DeMartino

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Ian DeMartino

war with iran, graham introduces bill authorizing war with iran, military force against iran