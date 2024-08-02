International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240802/us-trying-to-teach-russia-china-proper-behavior-in-nuclear-sphere---ambassador-antonov-1119600774.html
US Trying to 'Teach' Russia, China 'Proper Behavior' in Nuclear Sphere - Ambassador Antonov
US Trying to 'Teach' Russia, China 'Proper Behavior' in Nuclear Sphere - Ambassador Antonov
Sputnik International
The United States is trying to tell Russia and China how to behave with nuclear weapons, Russian Ambassador Antonov said.
2024-08-02T02:43+0000
2024-08-02T02:43+0000
world
us
dmitry medvedev
donald trump
russia
washington
china
antonov
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/02/14/1116893601_0:74:2170:1294_1920x0_80_0_0_1e4853c08d470f74340b114289f29ddd.jpg
"Today we heard regular insinuations about Russia's allegedly irresponsible behavior in the nuclear sphere. With a persistence worthy of a better use, they are again trying to teach our country, just like China, 'proper behavior,'" Antonov told reporters. He said that otherwise, Washington says the United States will not restrain the growth of its own nuclear arsenal. Acting US Assistant Secretary of Defense for Space Policy Vipin Narang said on Thursday that the United States might be forced to reconsider its nuclear size and posture in the absence of a change in the nuclear trajectories of Russia, China and North Korea. The New START treaty between Russia and the United States is set to expire in 2026. Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev has said that extending the arms reduction treaty is possible only after the United States stops supplying weapons to Ukraine and blocks that country's accession to NATO. The Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) treaty, signed between the Soviet Union and the US in 1987, banned the countries from developing and possessing ground-launched ballistic and cruise missiles with ranges from 500 to 5,500 kilometers. In 2019, then-President Donald Trump withdrew the US from the treaty, accusing Russia of non-compliance. In response to the US decision, Russia suspended its participation in the Cold War-era accord.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240802/inf-treaty-stood-in-way-of-plans-to-militarize-europe-hold-russia-back---ex-dod-analyst-1119600084.html
russia
washington
china
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/02/14/1116893601_0:0:1726:1294_1920x0_80_0_0_8e901d6ac14707112eb44af38c6b4078.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
russian nuclear weapons, nuclear escalation, us scolds china russia
russian nuclear weapons, nuclear escalation, us scolds china russia

US Trying to 'Teach' Russia, China 'Proper Behavior' in Nuclear Sphere - Ambassador Antonov

02:43 GMT 02.08.2024
© Sputnik / Russian Ministry of Defense / Go to the mediabankTesting the Burevestnik nuclear cruise missile
Testing the Burevestnik nuclear cruise missile - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.08.2024
© Sputnik / Russian Ministry of Defense
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The United States is trying to teach Russia and China how to behave in the nuclear sphere, Russian Ambassador to Washington Anatoly Antonov said.
"Today we heard regular insinuations about Russia's allegedly irresponsible behavior in the nuclear sphere. With a persistence worthy of a better use, they are again trying to teach our country, just like China, 'proper behavior,'" Antonov told reporters.
He said that otherwise, Washington says the United States will not restrain the growth of its own nuclear arsenal.
Acting US Assistant Secretary of Defense for Space Policy Vipin Narang said on Thursday that the United States might be forced to reconsider its nuclear size and posture in the absence of a change in the nuclear trajectories of Russia, China and North Korea.
Russia INF Treaty - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.08.2024
Analysis
INF Treaty Stood in Way of Plans to Militarize Europe, Hold Russia Back - Ex-DoD Analyst
00:52 GMT
The New START treaty between Russia and the United States is set to expire in 2026. Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev has said that extending the arms reduction treaty is possible only after the United States stops supplying weapons to Ukraine and blocks that country's accession to NATO.
"Our country will continue to be guided exclusively by national interests, without account for which building a Russian-American dialogue on arms control is impossible," Antonov told reporters.
The Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) treaty, signed between the Soviet Union and the US in 1987, banned the countries from developing and possessing ground-launched ballistic and cruise missiles with ranges from 500 to 5,500 kilometers. In 2019, then-President Donald Trump withdrew the US from the treaty, accusing Russia of non-compliance. In response to the US decision, Russia suspended its participation in the Cold War-era accord.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала