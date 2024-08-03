https://sputnikglobe.com/20240803/air-raid-sirens-sound-in-northern-israel--idf-1119628950.html
Air Raid Sirens Sound in Northern Israel – IDF
Air raid sirens sounded in northern Israel Saturday after Tel Aviv inflamed regional tensions this week by authoring illegal attacks against political and civilian targets on foreign soil.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Air raid sirens sounded in northern Israel Saturday after Tel Aviv inflamed regional tensions this week by authoring illegal attacks against political and civilian targets on foreign soil.
"Sirens have sounded in northern Israel," the IDF posted on Telegram.
On Wednesday the Palestinian group Hamas reported the death of its political leader Ismail Haniyeh in an Israeli attack on his residence in Tehran, where he had arrived to attend the inauguration of Iran's new president. Evidence suggests Israeli agents committed the assassination through the use of a hidden explosive device that was placed in the residence some time ago.
Hamas slammed Israel and the United States for Haniyeh's death and the violation of its territorial sovereignty and said the attack would not go unanswered.
Iran maintains the right to launch a retaliatory strike on Israel under the United Nations charter in order to discourage violent aggression on Iranian soil after Tel Aviv's provocative attack, the country has repeatedly noted.