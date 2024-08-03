https://sputnikglobe.com/20240803/juan-guaido-20-us-recognizes-venezuelan-opposition-candidate-1119612915.html
Juan Guaido 2.0: US Recognizes Venezuelan Opposition Candidate
On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Ted Rall and Steve Gill discuss a plethora of topics, including the US supporting the Venezuelan opposition leader.
The show begins with Political analyst, Host of Pasta 2 Go, and Co-host of The Convo Couch Craig 'Pasta' Jardula sharing his perspective on the US recognition of the Venezuelan opposition candidate.Then, editor, essayist, and award-winning reporter Valerie Vanden Panne joins the show to discuss a new investigation revealing nearly over 1,000 deaths of Native American children in US boarding schools.The second hour starts with international relations and security analyst Mark Sleboda sharing his perspective on the Russia-US prisoner agreement and the first batch of F-16s for Ukraine.The show closes with former CIA officer and host of Political Misfits John Kirakou joining to discuss the 9/11 alleged mastermind's plea deal.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
Juan Guaido 2.0: US Recognizes Venezuelan Opposition Candidate
04:05 GMT 03.08.2024 (Updated: 09:00 GMT 03.08.2024)
On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Ted Rall and Steve Gill discuss a plethora of topics, including the US supporting the Venezuelan opposition candidate.
The show begins with Political analyst, Host of Pasta 2 Go, and Co-host of The Convo Couch Craig 'Pasta' Jardula sharing his perspective on the US recognition of the Venezuelan opposition candidate.
Then, editor, essayist, and award-winning reporter Valerie Vanden Panne joins the show to discuss a new investigation revealing nearly over 1,000 deaths of Native American children in US boarding schools.
The second hour starts with international relations and security analyst Mark Sleboda sharing his perspective on the Russia-US prisoner agreement and the first batch of F-16s for Ukraine.
The show closes with former CIA officer and host of Political Misfits John Kirakou joining to discuss the 9/11 alleged mastermind's plea deal.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
Catch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM