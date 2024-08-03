https://sputnikglobe.com/20240803/middle-east-on-edge-after-israel-assassinations-us-missile-deployment-in-germany-1119617402.html
Middle East on Edge After Israel Assassinations; US Missile Deployment in Germany
Middle East on Edge After Israel Assassinations; US Missile Deployment in Germany
Sputnik International
The Middle East is on edge as expectations of a regional conflict have grown after Israeli attacks on Iran, Syria, and Lebanon.
2024-08-03T04:02+0000
2024-08-03T04:02+0000
2024-08-03T09:07+0000
the critical hour
radio
russia
benjamin netanyahu
israel-gaza conflict
venezuela
caleb maupin
kamala harris
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/08/02/1119617245_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_6cfe51ab30c7811044600c100ecd5040.png
Middle East on Edge After Israel Assassinations; US Missile Deployment in Germany
Sputnik International
The Middle East is on edge as expectations of a regional conflict have grown after Israeli attacks on Iran, Syria, and Lebanon.
Dr. Tony Monteiro, scholar and activist, joins us to discuss the potential regional war in the Middle East.Caleb Maupin, journalist and political analyst, joins us to discuss US missile deployment in Germany and the potential for reconciliation between China and India.Dr. Richard Wolff, a professor of economics and host of "Democracy at Work" on YouTube, joins us to discuss conflicts between various factions of the ruling class in America and the ticking time bomb of Ukrainian debt.Steve Poikonen, host of AM WakeUp & SlowNewsDay live on Rokfin & Rumble, and Jim Kavanagh, writer at Jim Kavanagh's substack page, come together to discuss US imperialism in the 2024 elections, the FBI's attack on the Uhuru 3, and cultural oddities at the Paris Olympics.Ajamu Baraka, the 2016 US vice presidential candidate for the Green Party, and Yolian Ogbu, member of the Black Alliance for Peace, come together to discuss US soft power attacks on Venezuela and Africa.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
russia
venezuela
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2024
Wilmer Leon
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114047_0:-1:238:238_100x100_80_0_0_4e3adef3e334e381bffe19d388f4b776.jpg
Wilmer Leon
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114047_0:-1:238:238_100x100_80_0_0_4e3adef3e334e381bffe19d388f4b776.jpg
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/08/02/1119617245_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_49acf0f2400eb029eb309f69eaba73ab.png
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Wilmer Leon
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114047_0:-1:238:238_100x100_80_0_0_4e3adef3e334e381bffe19d388f4b776.jpg
middle east tensions, ismail haniyeh killing, ismail haniyeh murder, iran, israel, iran retaliation, hamas, hamas leader killed, israel assassinates hamas leader, israel-hamas conflict, gaza war, ukrainian debt, 2024 us presidential election china-india reconciliation
middle east tensions, ismail haniyeh killing, ismail haniyeh murder, iran, israel, iran retaliation, hamas, hamas leader killed, israel assassinates hamas leader, israel-hamas conflict, gaza war, ukrainian debt, 2024 us presidential election china-india reconciliation
Middle East on Edge After Israel Assassinations; US Missile Deployment in Germany
04:02 GMT 03.08.2024 (Updated: 09:07 GMT 03.08.2024)
The Middle East is on edge as expectations of a regional conflict have grown after Israeli attacks on Iran, Syria, and Lebanon.
Dr. Tony Monteiro, scholar and activist, joins us to discuss the potential regional war in the Middle East.
Caleb Maupin, journalist and political analyst, joins us to discuss US missile deployment in Germany and the potential for reconciliation between China and India.
Dr. Richard Wolff, a professor of economics and host of "Democracy at Work" on YouTube, joins us to discuss conflicts between various factions of the ruling class in America and the ticking time bomb of Ukrainian debt.
Steve Poikonen, host of AM WakeUp & SlowNewsDay live on Rokfin & Rumble, and Jim Kavanagh, writer at Jim Kavanagh's substack page, come together to discuss US imperialism in the 2024 elections, the FBI's attack on the Uhuru 3, and cultural oddities at the Paris Olympics.
Ajamu Baraka, the 2016 US vice presidential candidate for the Green Party, and Yolian Ogbu, member of the Black Alliance for Peace, come together to discuss US soft power attacks on Venezuela and Africa.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
Catch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM