Middle East on Edge After Israel Assassinations; US Missile Deployment in Germany

Middle East on Edge After Israel Assassinations; US Missile Deployment in Germany

The Middle East is on edge as expectations of a regional conflict have grown after Israeli attacks on Iran, Syria, and Lebanon.

2024-08-03T04:02+0000

2024-08-03T04:02+0000

2024-08-03T09:07+0000

Dr. Tony Monteiro, scholar and activist, joins us to discuss the potential regional war in the Middle East.Caleb Maupin, journalist and political analyst, joins us to discuss US missile deployment in Germany and the potential for reconciliation between China and India.Dr. Richard Wolff, a professor of economics and host of "Democracy at Work" on YouTube, joins us to discuss conflicts between various factions of the ruling class in America and the ticking time bomb of Ukrainian debt.Steve Poikonen, host of AM WakeUp & SlowNewsDay live on Rokfin & Rumble, and Jim Kavanagh, writer at Jim Kavanagh's substack page, come together to discuss US imperialism in the 2024 elections, the FBI's attack on the Uhuru 3, and cultural oddities at the Paris Olympics.Ajamu Baraka, the 2016 US vice presidential candidate for the Green Party, and Yolian Ogbu, member of the Black Alliance for Peace, come together to discuss US soft power attacks on Venezuela and Africa.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

