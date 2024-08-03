https://sputnikglobe.com/20240803/middle-east-tensions-reaching-tipping-point-as-iran-prepares-retaliation-1119617537.html

Middle East Tensions Reaching Tipping Point as Iran Prepares Retaliation

Middle East Tensions Reaching Tipping Point as Iran Prepares Retaliation

Sputnik International

On this episode of the backstory, host Rachel Blevins examined a number of topics from around the globe, including the latest turmoil from the Middle East.

2024-08-03T04:01+0000

2024-08-03T04:01+0000

2024-08-03T09:05+0000

the backstory

venezuela

ukraine

us

iran

ismail haniyeh

palestine

israel

middle east

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/08/02/1119617652_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_12fcebd4543cdf039ba98d3010f8ef27.png

Middle East Tensions Reaching Tipping Point as Iran Prepares Retaliation Sputnik International On this episode of the backstory, host Rachel Blevins examined a number of topics from around the globe, including the latest turmoil from the Middle East.

In the first hour, Rachel hosted finance expert David Tawil, who discussed the current state of the US economy.Independent journalist Robert Inlakesh then spoke to Rachel about the current tensions in the Middle East, as the world awaits Iran's retaliatory response to the killing of Ismail Haniyeh.Rachel opened the final hour of the show by hosting international relations and security analyst Mark Sleboda, who discussed the US-Russian prisoner exchange, along with the first delivery of F-16 jets to Ukraine.The show would conclude with journalist and editor of The Cradle, Esteban Carrillo, discussing the US' decision to recognize the Venezuelan opposition leader as president of the South American nation.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

venezuela

ukraine

iran

palestine

israel

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Rachel Blevins

Rachel Blevins

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Rachel Blevins

middle east tensions, ismail haniyeh killing, ismail haniyeh murder, iran, israel, iran retaliation, hamas, hamas leader killed, israel-hamas conflict, gaza war, russia-us prisoner swap, russia us prisoner exchange, f-16 for ukraine, ukrainian crisis, ukrainian conflict, war in ukraine, us economy