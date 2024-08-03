https://sputnikglobe.com/20240803/middle-east-tensions-reaching-tipping-point-as-iran-prepares-retaliation-1119617537.html
Middle East Tensions Reaching Tipping Point as Iran Prepares Retaliation
On this episode of the backstory, host Rachel Blevins examined a number of topics from around the globe, including the latest turmoil from the Middle East.
On this episode of the backstory, host Rachel Blevins examined a number of topics from around the globe, including the latest turmoil from the Middle East.
In the first hour, Rachel hosted finance expert David Tawil, who discussed the current state of the US economy.Independent journalist Robert Inlakesh then spoke to Rachel about the current tensions in the Middle East, as the world awaits Iran's retaliatory response to the killing of Ismail Haniyeh.Rachel opened the final hour of the show by hosting international relations and security analyst Mark Sleboda, who discussed the US-Russian prisoner exchange, along with the first delivery of F-16 jets to Ukraine.The show would conclude with journalist and editor of The Cradle, Esteban Carrillo, discussing the US' decision to recognize the Venezuelan opposition leader as president of the South American nation.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
In the first hour, Rachel hosted finance expert David Tawil, who discussed the current state of the US economy.
Independent journalist Robert Inlakesh then spoke to Rachel about the current tensions in the Middle East, as the world awaits Iran's retaliatory response to the killing of Ismail Haniyeh.
Rachel opened the final hour of the show by hosting international relations and security analyst Mark Sleboda, who discussed the US-Russian prisoner exchange, along with the first delivery of F-16 jets to Ukraine.
The show would conclude with journalist and editor of The Cradle, Esteban Carrillo, discussing the US' decision to recognize the Venezuelan opposition leader as president of the South American nation.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
Catch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM