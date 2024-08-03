https://sputnikglobe.com/20240803/russia-ranks-among-g20s-lowest-in-national-debt-per-capita-1119624033.html

Russia Ranks Among G20's Lowest in National Debt Per Capita

This year, Russia has entered the top three largest economies in the world with the lowest level of national debt per capita, according to an analysis by Sputnik of the latest data from G20 countries. On average, government debt among those countries is $23,600 per citizen. Only six countries exceed that mark.

New data shows Russia has one of the lowest per-capita debt levels of the G20 group of nations.India has the most modest sovereign debt, with the latest data from the G20 showing $1,316 per person. Indonesia follows with $1,747 and Russia is third with $2,076 per capita at the end of the first half of this year.Other countries with national debts less than $5,000 per person include Turkiye ($2,800), China ($3,000) and South Africa ($4,500).Countries with debts ranging from $5,000 to $10,000 include Brazil, Mexico, Saudi Arabia and Argentina.South Korea's national debt is almost twice that of Argentina, at $16,000 per capita, Germany's is $20,900 and Australia's is $21,200 per capita.The six countries with above-average national debts are all members of the Group of Seven (G7). Of those, Canada has the lowest debt at $25,300 per capita. France's debt stands at $40,300 per citizen, while the UK and Italy have accumulated debts twice as large as Canada’s at $51,600 and $51,900 per person. Japan has the second-largest national debt at $70,400 per capita.The United States continues to have the highest sovereign debt, at $104,500 per capita — 80 times higher than India's and 50 times higher than Russia's. Among all countries in the world, only Singapore has a higher debt figure at $149,300 per person.Check Sputnik's infographic to find out more:

