Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Ukrainian Drone Attack Causes Fire at Oil Depot in Russia's Belgorod Region – Governor
Ukrainian Drone Attack Causes Fire at Oil Depot in Russia's Belgorod Region – Governor
A tank caught fire at an oil depot in Russia's Belgorod Region due to an attack by Ukrainian drones but there were no casualties, Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said on Telegram.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A tank caught fire at an oil depot in Russia's Belgorod Region due to an attack by Ukrainian drones but there were no casualties, Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said on Telegram. Her said there were no casualties.Meanwhile Russia's southern Rostov Region was attacked by 55 Ukrainian drones overnight, Governor Vasily Golubev revealed."This night, the territory of the Rostov Region was attacked by 55 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles. As a result of the attack there were no casualties or injuries," Golubev said.Russia has been conducting a special military operation in Ukraine since February 24, 2022. President Vladimir Putin has said the operation aims to "protect people subjected to genocide by the Kiev regime for eight years." According to the president, the ultimate goal of the operation is to liberate Donbas and create conditions that guarantee Russia's security.The Ukraine regime has increasingly launched attacks on territory in Western Russia in recent months, often resulting in civilian casualties.
Ukrainian Drone Attack Causes Fire at Oil Depot in Russia's Belgorod Region – Governor

The Ukraine regime has increasingly launched attacks on territory in Western Russia in recent months, often resulting in civilian casualties.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A tank caught fire at an oil depot in Russia's Belgorod Region due to an attack by Ukrainian drones but there were no casualties, Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said on Telegram.
"The Ukrainian Armed Forces attacked an oil depot in the Gubkinsky urban district using drones. As a result of an explosion, one of the tanks caught fire. Fire crews quickly extinguished the fire," Gladkov said.
Her said there were no casualties.
Meanwhile Russia's southern Rostov Region was attacked by 55 Ukrainian drones overnight, Governor Vasily Golubev revealed.
"This night, the territory of the Rostov Region was attacked by 55 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles. As a result of the attack there were no casualties or injuries," Golubev said.
Russia has been conducting a special military operation in Ukraine since February 24, 2022. President Vladimir Putin has said the operation aims to "protect people subjected to genocide by the Kiev regime for eight years." According to the president, the ultimate goal of the operation is to liberate Donbas and create conditions that guarantee Russia's security.
The Ukraine regime has increasingly launched attacks on territory in Western Russia in recent months, often resulting in civilian casualties.
