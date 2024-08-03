https://sputnikglobe.com/20240803/unemployment-rises-us-revives-guaido-gambit-iran-response-countdown-1119616847.html

Unemployment Rises, US Revives Guaido Gambit, Iran Response Countdown

Unemployment Rises, US Revives Guaido Gambit, Iran Response Countdown

A New York Times expose highlights the lavish spending of the CEO of nonprofit LGBTQ advocacy group GLAAD.

A New York Times expose highlights the lavish spending of the CEO of nonprofit LGBTQ advocacy group GLAAD.

Labor attorney, human rights activist, and author Daniel Kovalik joins Misfits hosts Michelle Witte and John Kiriakou to discuss latest the most recent US labor figures, which hint at a slowing economy; the National Educators Association locking out its employees over a contract disagreement; the antitrust action being taken against chipmaker Nvidia; and the US State Department trying once again to impose its own leader on Venezuela.Veteran war journalist Elijah Magnier discusses the evolution of Israel’s position in ceasefire and hostage negotiations, what to expect from Iran and Lebanon in retaliation for Israeli assassinations on their territory, what US billions of dollars of “security assistance” to Lebanon are actually intended to achieve, how Israeli society is responding to the possibility of wider war, and an assessment of the current strength of Hezbollah forces.Research and Program Coordinator of MiningWatch Canada Catherine Coumans discusses the history of the Panguna copper mine in Bougainville, Papua New Guinea; lawsuits related to the mine’s pollution and the support by its owner, Rio Tinto, for military units accused of war crimes; why it’s so difficult to get justice for local people poisoned by multinational mining companies; and whether extractive industries can create a stable future for Bougainville.The Misfits also discuss the American left behind in this week’s massive prisoner swap, a lawsuit against ticket seller StubHub, this week’s News of the Weird, including a competitive eating death in China and a criminal busted on TikTok. The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

