Venezuela Celebrates President Maduro's Re-election

Venezuela Celebrates President Maduro's Re-election

Sputnik brings you a live broadcast from Caracas, Venezuela, where thousands of people have taken to the streets to celebrate the re-election of President Nicolas Maduro.

2024-08-03T18:18+0000

Sputnik brings you a live broadcast from Caracas, Venezuela, where thousands of people have taken to the streets to celebrate the re-election of President Nicolas Maduro.The festivities come after Venezuela's National Electoral Council announced that Maduro won 51 percent of the vote in the presidential election, while his main rival Edmundo Gonzalez got 44 percent.This marked Maduro's third consecutive election victory. He has been in power since 2013, while his United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV) has governed the country since 2007.*Follow Sputnik's live broadcast for more.

