Venezuela Celebrates President Maduro's Re-election
Venezuela Celebrates President Maduro's Re-election
Sputnik brings you a live broadcast from Caracas, Venezuela, where thousands of people have taken to the streets to celebrate the re-election of President Nicolas Maduro.
Sputnik brings you a live broadcast from Caracas, Venezuela, where thousands of people have taken to the streets to celebrate the re-election of President Nicolas Maduro.The festivities come after Venezuela's National Electoral Council announced that Maduro won 51 percent of the vote in the presidential election, while his main rival Edmundo Gonzalez got 44 percent.This marked Maduro's third consecutive election victory. He has been in power since 2013, while his United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV) has governed the country since 2007.*Follow Sputnik's live broadcast for more.
Earlier, the country's National Electoral Council announced that President Maduro had received 51 percent of the vote in the July 28 election.
The festivities come after Venezuela's National Electoral Council announced that Maduro won 51 percent of the vote in the presidential election, while his main rival Edmundo Gonzalez got 44 percent.
This marked Maduro's third consecutive election victory. He has been in power since 2013, while his United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV) has governed the country since 2007.
