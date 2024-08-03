International
LIVE: Venezuela Celebrates President Maduro's Re-election
Sputnik brings you a live broadcast from Caracas, Venezuela, where thousands of people have taken to the streets to celebrate the re-election of President Nicolas Maduro.
Sputnik brings you a live broadcast from Caracas, Venezuela, where thousands of people have taken to the streets to celebrate the re-election of President Nicolas Maduro.The festivities come after Venezuela's National Electoral Council announced that Maduro won 51 percent of the vote in the presidential election, while his main rival Edmundo Gonzalez got 44 percent.This marked Maduro's third consecutive election victory. He has been in power since 2013, while his United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV) has governed the country since 2007.*Follow Sputnik's live broadcast for more.
18:18 GMT 03.08.2024
© AP Photo / Cristian HernandezGovernment supporters rally in defense of President Nicolas Maduro's reelection in Caracas, Venezuela, Wednesday, July 31, 2024, three days after the country's disputed presidential election.
Earlier, the country's National Electoral Council announced that President Maduro had received 51 percent of the vote in the July 28 election.
Sputnik brings you a live broadcast from Caracas, Venezuela, where thousands of people have taken to the streets to celebrate the re-election of President Nicolas Maduro.
The festivities come after Venezuela's National Electoral Council announced that Maduro won 51 percent of the vote in the presidential election, while his main rival Edmundo Gonzalez got 44 percent.
This marked Maduro's third consecutive election victory. He has been in power since 2013, while his United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV) has governed the country since 2007.
