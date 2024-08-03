https://sputnikglobe.com/20240803/world-awaits-irans-response-after-supreme-leader-vows-revenge-for-haniyeh-assassination-1119616574.html

World Awaits Iran's Response After Supreme Leader Vows Revenge for Haniyeh Assassination

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discuss current events from around the globe, including Iran's awaited response to the assassination of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh.

The show begins with International relations and security analyst Mark Sleboda sharing his perspective on the prisoner exchange between Russia and the US.The second hour starts with political analyst and Host of The Critical Hour Garland Nixon weighing in on Trump's controversial comments about presidential candidate Kamala Harris.Later, the managing editor of Covert Action Magazine, Jeremy Kuzmarov, joins the show to discuss a recent investigation revealing that nearly 1,000 Indigenous children died at US boarding schools.The third hour begins with the University of Tehran Mohamed Marandi discussing the latest out of Iran amidst escalating tensions with Israel.The show closes with former CIA officer and host of the Political Misfits John Kiriakou sharing his perspective on the alleged 9/11 mastermind's plea deal.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

