Homeless People Remain on San Francisco Streets Despite Authorities' Push to Resolve Issue

Multiple homeless encampments remain in the streets of San Francisco, even after local authorities began issuing fines and distributing free one-way bus tickets, a Sputnik correspondent reports.
SAN FRANCISCO (Sputnik) - Multiple homeless encampments remain in the streets of San Francisco, even after local authorities began issuing fines and distributing free one-way bus tickets, a Sputnik correspondent reports.On certain streets within city limits the number of homeless people has noticeably decreased compared to a few days ago. But homeless encampments reportedly remain on sidewalks and streets throughout the California city despite the authorities' measures to deal with the issue. Previously The New York Times reported that the authorities of San Francisco had begun rounding up homeless people in public places. Mayor London Breed has now banned the homeless from sleeping on sidewalks and police officers have been instructed to fine anyone who sits, lies, or sets up tents in pedestrian areas. Meanwhile authorities have begun issuing one-way bus tickets to homeless people so they could leave the city. San Francisco has traditionally been popular with homeless people, who flock there because of its mild climate year round and the local government's tolerance of their presence.Breed previously launched a campaign to combat the drug crisis in the city. As part of the new program San Francisco authorities will begin paying drug addicts cash rewards of $100 a week for passing negative tests for illegal substances.
23:29 GMT 04.08.2024
Previously The New York Times reported that the authorities of San Francisco had begun rounding up homeless people in public places.
SAN FRANCISCO (Sputnik) - Multiple homeless encampments remain in the streets of San Francisco, even after local authorities began issuing fines and distributing free one-way bus tickets, a Sputnik correspondent reports.
On certain streets within city limits the number of homeless people has noticeably decreased compared to a few days ago. But homeless encampments reportedly remain on sidewalks and streets throughout the California city despite the authorities' measures to deal with the issue.
Previously The New York Times reported that the authorities of San Francisco had begun rounding up homeless people in public places. Mayor London Breed has now banned the homeless from sleeping on sidewalks and police officers have been instructed to fine anyone who sits, lies, or sets up tents in pedestrian areas. Meanwhile authorities have begun issuing one-way bus tickets to homeless people so they could leave the city.
San Francisco has traditionally been popular with homeless people, who flock there because of its mild climate year round and the local government's tolerance of their presence.
Breed previously launched a campaign to combat the drug crisis in the city. As part of the new program San Francisco authorities will begin paying drug addicts cash rewards of $100 a week for passing negative tests for illegal substances.
