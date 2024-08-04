https://sputnikglobe.com/20240804/homeless-people-remain-on-san-francisco-streets-despite-authorities-push-to-resolve-issue-1119639549.html

Homeless People Remain on San Francisco Streets Despite Authorities' Push to Resolve Issue

Homeless People Remain on San Francisco Streets Despite Authorities' Push to Resolve Issue

Sputnik International

Multiple homeless encampments remain in the streets of San Francisco, even after local authorities began issuing fines and distributing free one-way bus tickets, a Sputnik correspondent reports.

2024-08-04T23:29+0000

2024-08-04T23:29+0000

2024-08-04T23:29+0000

americas

newsfeed

us

san francisco

california

homelessness

homeless

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/02/1a/1116985790_0:215:3072:1943_1920x0_80_0_0_b5e0b9b520ca58a5d437450b5384e252.jpg

SAN FRANCISCO (Sputnik) - Multiple homeless encampments remain in the streets of San Francisco, even after local authorities began issuing fines and distributing free one-way bus tickets, a Sputnik correspondent reports.On certain streets within city limits the number of homeless people has noticeably decreased compared to a few days ago. But homeless encampments reportedly remain on sidewalks and streets throughout the California city despite the authorities' measures to deal with the issue. Previously The New York Times reported that the authorities of San Francisco had begun rounding up homeless people in public places. Mayor London Breed has now banned the homeless from sleeping on sidewalks and police officers have been instructed to fine anyone who sits, lies, or sets up tents in pedestrian areas. Meanwhile authorities have begun issuing one-way bus tickets to homeless people so they could leave the city. San Francisco has traditionally been popular with homeless people, who flock there because of its mild climate year round and the local government's tolerance of their presence.Breed previously launched a campaign to combat the drug crisis in the city. As part of the new program San Francisco authorities will begin paying drug addicts cash rewards of $100 a week for passing negative tests for illegal substances.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240128/record-number-of-people-in-us-are-homeless-amid-continuing-surge-in-rent-costs---report-1116443723.html

americas

san francisco

california

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

san francisco homelessness, us homeless crisis, california homelessness, gavin newsom homelessness