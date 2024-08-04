https://sputnikglobe.com/20240804/iran-refuses-to-temper-response-to-assassination-of-hamas-political-leader--report-1119638583.html

Iran Refuses to Temper Response to Assassination of Hamas Political Leader – Report

Iran has refused to moderate its response to the assassination of Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh and is planning to launch a retaliatory strike against Israel, the Wall Street Journal reported Sunday, citing people familiar with the matter.

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Iran has refused to moderate its response to the assassination of Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh and is planning to launch a retaliatory strike against Israel, the Wall Street Journal reported Sunday, citing people familiar with the matter.Iran has dismissed attempts by the United States and other Arab countries to temper its reaction to Haniyeh's death and Iranian leaders have vowed to retaliate, the newspaper reported, adding that Tehran already told Arab diplomats Saturday that it did not care whether the response led to war. The US has asked its allies to convey a message to Iran to avoid escalating the situation, warning that any significant strike would trigger a backlash, according to the newspaper. Meanwhile NBC News reported that Israel was bracing for a potential multi-day attack from Iran and Lebanese Shiite movement Hezbollah in the wake of the assassination of Haniyeh and Hezbollah commander Fuad Shukr last week, citing an Israeli official.Earlier this week the Palestinian group Hamas reported the death of Haniyeh as a result of an Israeli strike on his residence in Tehran, where he arrived to attend the inauguration of the new Iranian president. Hamas blamed Israel and the United States for Haniyeh's death and said the attack would not go unanswered.

