https://sputnikglobe.com/20240804/russia-destroys-warehouse-with-ukrainian-armys-equipment-1119632935.html
Russia Destroys Warehouse With Ukrainian Army's Equipment
Russia Destroys Warehouse With Ukrainian Army's Equipment
Sputnik International
A warehouse with Ukrainian Armed Forces equipment and a large group of Ukrainian fighters were destroyed by four Russian strikes in the city of Chuguev in the region of Kharkov, the coordinator of the pro-Russian underground network in Nikolaev, Sergei Lebedev, told Sputnik on Sunday.
2024-08-04T08:57+0000
2024-08-04T08:57+0000
2024-08-04T08:57+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
russian army
russian armed forces
nazis
kharkov
airstrikes
ukrainian crisis
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/04/19/1118106226_5:0:937:524_1920x0_80_0_0_98eee55bd5a5908d27a06071c69e547a.jpg
As Lebedev noted, the strikes on Chuguev were heard in the city of Kharkov.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240801/no-deus-ex-machina-f-16s-will-become-zelenskys-steiner-counterattack-moment-1119599192.html
kharkov
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/04/19/1118106226_121:0:820:524_1920x0_80_0_0_f7433133fdc3ca6fe884045d1c3c50e7.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
russia's special military operation, ukraine crisis, ukrainian crisis, russian strikes ukraine, russia's pecision strikes ukraine
russia's special military operation, ukraine crisis, ukrainian crisis, russian strikes ukraine, russia's pecision strikes ukraine
Russia Destroys Warehouse With Ukrainian Army's Equipment
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A warehouse with Ukrainian Armed Forces equipment and a large group of Ukrainian fighters were destroyed by four Russian strikes in the city of Chuguev in the region of Kharkov, the coordinator of the pro-Russian underground network in Nikolaev, Sergei Lebedev, told Sputnik on Sunday.
As Lebedev noted, the strikes on Chuguev were heard in the city of Kharkov.
"At around 11:00 p.m. [local time], there were four strikes on the city of Chuguev... According to the local resistance movement, a warehouse with ammunition and equipment was hit at the airfield in Chuguev. A large group of Nazis was also destroyed," Lebedev said.