Russia Destroys Warehouse With Ukrainian Army's Equipment

A warehouse with Ukrainian Armed Forces equipment and a large group of Ukrainian fighters were destroyed by four Russian strikes in the city of Chuguev in the region of Kharkov, the coordinator of the pro-Russian underground network in Nikolaev, Sergei Lebedev, told Sputnik on Sunday.

As Lebedev noted, the strikes on Chuguev were heard in the city of Kharkov.

