On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Russia Destroys Warehouse With Ukrainian Army's Equipment
Russia Destroys Warehouse With Ukrainian Army's Equipment
A warehouse with Ukrainian Armed Forces equipment and a large group of Ukrainian fighters were destroyed by four Russian strikes in the city of Chuguev in the region of Kharkov, the coordinator of the pro-Russian underground network in Nikolaev, Sergei Lebedev, told Sputnik on Sunday.
As Lebedev noted, the strikes on Chuguev were heard in the city of Kharkov.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A warehouse with Ukrainian Armed Forces equipment and a large group of Ukrainian fighters were destroyed by four Russian strikes in the city of Chuguev in the region of Kharkov, the coordinator of the pro-Russian underground network in Nikolaev, Sergei Lebedev, told Sputnik on Sunday.
As Lebedev noted, the strikes on Chuguev were heard in the city of Kharkov.
"At around 11:00 p.m. [local time], there were four strikes on the city of Chuguev... According to the local resistance movement, a warehouse with ammunition and equipment was hit at the airfield in Chuguev. A large group of Nazis was also destroyed," Lebedev said.
