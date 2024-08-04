https://sputnikglobe.com/20240804/russian-forces-liberate-novoselovka-pervaya-settlement-in-dpr---1119634708.html
Russian Forces Liberate Novoselovka Pervaya Settlement in the Donbass Region
Russian Forces Liberate Novoselovka Pervaya Settlement in the Donbass Region
Sputnik International
Russia’s Ministry of Defense reported on the progress of the special military operation and on the key achievements of the Russian Armed Forces.
2024-08-04T12:23+0000
2024-08-04T12:23+0000
2024-08-04T12:43+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
russian army
russian armed forces
ministry of defense
ukrainian crisis
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/06/1e/1119195370_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_29f4e146e3be0bb466b96bce21332b6a.jpg
The units of Russia’s Center group of forces have gained control over the Novoselovka Pervaya settlement in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), the Defense Ministry said on Sunday. The armed forces of Ukraine have lost up to 1,905 servicepeople in clashes with Russian troops in the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry added. According to the ministry, Russia’s North group of forces has repelled two counterattacks, while Ukraine lost up to 190 soldiers in clashes.Russia’s Center group of forces also repelled a counterattack, while Kiev’s casualties in clahses has reached 365 in past 24 hours, the ministry said.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/06/1e/1119195370_42:0:2773:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_ecb875555de862e7279fce4fcadc735e.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
russia's special military operation, ukrainian crisis, ukraine conflict, conflict ukraine, russian army, russian army gains, russia operation summer 2024, russia operation srping summer 2024
russia's special military operation, ukrainian crisis, ukraine conflict, conflict ukraine, russian army, russian army gains, russia operation summer 2024, russia operation srping summer 2024
Russian Forces Liberate Novoselovka Pervaya Settlement in the Donbass Region
12:23 GMT 04.08.2024 (Updated: 12:43 GMT 04.08.2024)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia’s Ministry of Defense has reported on the progress of the special military operation and key achievements of the country’s armed forces.
The units of Russia’s Center group of forces have gained control over the Novoselovka Pervaya settlement in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), the Defense Ministry said on Sunday.
"The units of the troops Center group liberated the Novoselovka Pervaya settlement in the Donetsk People's Republic as a result of active measures," the ministry said in a statement, adding that a radar station of the Patriot anti-aircract missile system has been hit in the special military operation zone.
The armed forces of Ukraine have lost up to 1,905 servicepeople in clashes with Russian troops in the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry added.
According to the ministry, Russia’s North group of forces has repelled two counterattacks, while Ukraine lost up to 190 soldiers in clashes.
"The enemy lost up to 690 servicepeople [in clashes with Russia’s south group] … Two ammunition depots were destroyed during the day," the ministry said in a statement, adding that Ukraine lost up to 95 soldiers in clashes with Russia’s east group.
Russia’s Center group of forces also repelled a counterattack, while Kiev’s casualties in clahses has reached 365 in past 24 hours, the ministry said.
"The enemy lost up to 490 troops [against Russia’s West group], three tanks, including two German-made Leopard tanks, an infantry fighting vehicle, two US-made M113 armored personnel carriers and eight vehicles," the ministry said, adding that Ukraine also lost up to 75 soldiers in clashes against Russia’s Dnepr group of forces.