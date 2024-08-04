https://sputnikglobe.com/20240804/russian-forces-liberate-novoselovka-pervaya-settlement-in-dpr---1119634708.html

Russian Forces Liberate Novoselovka Pervaya Settlement in the Donbass Region

Russia’s Ministry of Defense reported on the progress of the special military operation and on the key achievements of the Russian Armed Forces.

The units of Russia’s Center group of forces have gained control over the Novoselovka Pervaya settlement in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), the Defense Ministry said on Sunday. The armed forces of Ukraine have lost up to 1,905 servicepeople in clashes with Russian troops in the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry added. According to the ministry, Russia’s North group of forces has repelled two counterattacks, while Ukraine lost up to 190 soldiers in clashes.Russia’s Center group of forces also repelled a counterattack, while Kiev’s casualties in clahses has reached 365 in past 24 hours, the ministry said.

