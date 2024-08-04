https://sputnikglobe.com/20240804/uk-to-allocate-nearly-38mln-in-extra-security-assistance-to-mosques-after-mass-riots-1119638740.html

UK to Allocate Nearly $38Mln in Extra Security Assistance to Mosques After Mass Riots

UK to Allocate Nearly $38Mln in Extra Security Assistance to Mosques After Mass Riots

Sputnik International

The UK government will provide up to 29.4 million pounds ($37.7 million) in rapid additional support to mosques to boost security after mass protests, the government said Sunday.

2024-08-04T21:03+0000

2024-08-04T21:03+0000

2024-08-04T21:03+0000

newsfeed

yvette cooper

keir starmer

united kingdom (uk)

southport

mosque

world

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/08/04/1119638880_0:320:3071:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_1d903cba9d66e17e0ad9f76ed2d3bd0e.jpg

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The UK government will provide up to 29.4 million pounds ($37.7 million) in rapid additional support to mosques to boost security after mass protests, the government said Sunday.Home Secretary Yvette Cooper said that anyone involved in the disorder and violence will "face the full force of the law."Earlier in the day Prime Minister Keir Starmer condemned the "far-right thuggery," saying that participants of the mass riots taking place in different cities of the country will regret their actions.Meanwhile the broadcaster Sky News reported that over 90 people have been arrested amid the wave of protests against the influx of undocumented migrants which took place across the United Kingdom Saturday and grew into mass unrest.On July 29 three young girls were killed and several others critically injured after a knife attack on a children's dance club in Southport. The incident sparked mass protests and clashes with police amid unconfirmed reports that the knifeman was a refugee.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20231021/pm-justin-trudeau-exits-canada-mosque-to-shouts-of-shame--booing-1114384845.html

united kingdom (uk)

southport

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

uk riots, united kingdom mosques, anti-immigrant demonstrations, mosque security uk, keir starmer mosque assistance