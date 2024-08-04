UK to Allocate Nearly $38Mln in Extra Security Assistance to Mosques After Mass Riots
Earlier in the day Prime Minister Keir Starmer condemned the "far-right thuggery," saying that participants of the mass riots taking place in different cities of the country will regret their actions.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The UK government will provide up to 29.4 million pounds ($37.7 million) in rapid additional support to mosques to boost security after mass protests, the government said Sunday.
"Under the new process now in place, the police, local authorities and mosques can ask for rapid security to be deployed, protecting communities and allowing for a return to worship as quickly as possible. This announcement will build on the existing Protective Security for Mosques Scheme, with up to £29.4 million already available this year to fund security at mosques and Muslim faith schools," the statement read.
Home Secretary Yvette Cooper said that anyone involved in the disorder and violence will "face the full force of the law."
Meanwhile the broadcaster Sky News reported that over 90 people have been arrested amid the wave of protests against the influx of undocumented migrants which took place across the United Kingdom Saturday and grew into mass unrest.
On July 29 three young girls were killed and several others critically injured after a knife attack on a children's dance club in Southport. The incident sparked mass protests and clashes with police amid unconfirmed reports that the knifeman was a refugee.
