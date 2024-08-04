https://sputnikglobe.com/20240804/us-cranks-up-tensions-by-modernizing-its-nuclear-weapon-program-1119635596.html

US Cranks up Tensions by Modernizing its Nuclear Weapon Program

Jill Hruby, US Under Secretary for Nuclear Security, laid out the details of the country’s nuclear weapon modernization program.

Washington is planning to revamp its nuclear arsenal on the pretext of threats from Russia. Driving the narrative of nuclear security challenges allegedly emanating from Russia and in China and "changing the threat landscape," Jill Hruby, US Under Secretary for Nuclear Security, laid out the details of the country’s nuclear weapon modernization program.The National Nuclear Security Administration’s (NNSA) administrator claimed there was a “fundamentally different nuclear landscape than in the past” to justify investment and development plans at the National Institute for Deterrence Studies Peace Through Strength Breakfast on July 30. The NNSA has requested a 2025 budget of $25 billion, including:The US nuclear weapon modernization program will include complete replacement of all components and designs with new military objectives, Hruby said.The agency already delivered over 200 modernized nuclear weapons to the Department of Defense in 2023. The largest one-year delivery since the end of the Cold War was made possible based on investments made by the Obama, Trump and Biden Administrations, it added.The NNSA is modernizing the nuclear stockpile across the nuclear triad at once. New weapons systems are meant to be designed and in production by the mid-2030s — and ambitious schedule.Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov warned on Sunday that escalation by the US and the West would force Moscow to take steps to strengthen its own nuclear deterrence,.Russian President Vladimir Putin, speaking at the plenary session of the SPIEF in June, did not rule out that the country's nuclear doctrine would have to be adjusted. He said changes had been made necessary by the West lowering the threshold for the use of nuclear weapons. The president pointed out that Russia is constantly accused of brandishing the 'nuclear stick', but the conditions for Moscow's use of such weapons was clearly set out in its nuclear doctrine. He also warned against not only to the use, but to the threat of the use of nuclear weapons.

