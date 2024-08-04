https://sputnikglobe.com/20240804/which-countries-have-condemned-the-killing-of-hamas-leader-ismail-haniyeh-1119634197.html

Which Countries Have Condemned the Killing of Hamas Leader Ismail Haniyeh?

The July 31 assassination of Hamas Political Bureau Chief Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran has met with widespread condemnation in the Arab and Muslim world, as well as Russia, China, Brazil, South Africa, and other countries outside the Western orbit. Which countries have unequivocally condemned Haniyeh’s killing? Check out our infographic.

Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas dubbed the suspected Israeli killing of Haniyeh a “cowardly act and a serious escalation.” Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei vowed “harsh punishment” against Israel after it “martyred our dead guest in our house and made us bereaved.”Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov “strongly condemned” the assassination, saying “such actions undermine attempts to establish peace in the region and could significantly destabilize an already tense situation.” Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said Beijing “firmly” opposes and condemns “any assassination and violent act” and is “deeply concerned about the potential increase in regional instability due to this incident.”Brazil’s Foreign Ministry in a statement “repudiated” the “flagrant disrespect for Iran’s sovereignty and territorial integrity,” and said Haniyeh’s violent death “further hinders the chances of a political solution to the conflict in Gaza.” The South African government similarly “condemned” the killing, and expressed “heartfelt condolences to the Haniyeh family as well as to the leadership and people of Palestine.”Qatar Prime Minister Al Thani asked how negotiations could succeed if “one party assassinates the negotiator on the other side.” Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah vowed that Israel would be made to “weep” after crossing all “red lines” and killing Haniyeh and Fuad Shukr, a senior Hezbollah military commander. Syria blasted Israel over the “despicable act,” pointing out that it followed a years-long string of aggression in the occupied Syrian Golan Heights, Lebanon, Iraq, Gaza and the West Bank.Hainyeh’s assassination came a week before the ten-month anniversary of the Gaza war. During the conflict, the 62-year-old Hamas leader lost nearly two dozen relatives, including at least three sons, multiple grandchildren and a brother.

