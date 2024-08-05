https://sputnikglobe.com/20240805/air-raid-sirens-sound-in-northern-israel--army-1119639690.html

Air Raid Sirens Sound in Northern Israel – Army

Air raid sirens sounded in northern Israel, including in the Ayelet HaShahar area, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said Monday.

MOSCOW, August 5 (Sputnik) - Air raid sirens sounded in northern Israel, including in the Ayelet HaShahar area, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said Monday.On October 7, 2023, Israel was subjected to an unprecedented rocket attack from the Gaza Strip. After that, fighters from the Palestinian group Hamas penetrated the border areas, opening fire on military installations and taking more than 200 hostages. According to Israeli authorities about 1,200 people were killed, but speculation over the death toll and broader events of the day has emerged after reports of beheaded babies, mass rapes and other alleged incidents were debunked as Israeli atrocity propaganda.In response, the IDF launched Operation Iron Swords in the Gaza Strip, which included strikes on civilian targets. Israel announced a complete blockade of the enclave: supplies of water, electricity, fuel, food and medicine were cut off. The death toll from Israeli strikes on the Gaza Strip since October 7 has exceeded 39,500 people and more than 91,000 people were injured.A report by the British medical journal The Lancet estimated the final death toll of Israel's campaign in Gaza will approach 200,000.The Gaza Strip has effectively been divided into southern and northern parts as Israel conducts a ground operation in Rafah, which Tel Aviv claims is the last stronghold of Hamas. The situation on the Israel-Lebanon border has also escalated since the start of the Israeli military action in the Gaza Strip. The Israeli army and fighters from Hezbollah shell each other's positions daily in areas along the border.According to the Lebanese Foreign Ministry about 100,000 people have been forced to leave their homes in southern Lebanon due to shelling from Israel. Israel reports that approximately 80,000 residents of northern Israel find themselves in a similar situation.

