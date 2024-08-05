https://sputnikglobe.com/20240805/biden-briefed-on-attack-that-injured-us-troops-at-al-asad-airbase-in-iraq---white-house-1119652397.html

Biden Briefed on Attack That Injured US Troops at Al Asad Airbase in Iraq - White House

President Joe Biden has been briefed on the suspected rocket attack that injured several US service members at Al Asad Airbase in Iraq earlier, the White House said in a statement.

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - President Joe Biden has been briefed on the suspected rocket attack that injured several US service members at Al Asad Airbase in Iraq, the White House said in a statement. The team discussed the steps the United States is taking to defend its forces and respond to any attack against US personnel in a manner and place of its choosing, the White House added. The team also discussed continued diplomatic efforts to de-escalate the regional tension and to bring the Gaza deal to a close.The United States' military presence across the Arab world throughout its so-called "War on Terror" has lead to the death of at least 4.5 million people, according to a study by researchers at Brown University.

