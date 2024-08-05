https://sputnikglobe.com/20240805/biden-briefed-on-attack-that-injured-us-troops-at-al-asad-airbase-in-iraq---white-house-1119652397.html
Biden Briefed on Attack That Injured US Troops at Al Asad Airbase in Iraq - White House
Biden Briefed on Attack That Injured US Troops at Al Asad Airbase in Iraq - White House
Sputnik International
President Joe Biden has been briefed on the suspected rocket attack that injured several US service members at Al Asad Airbase in Iraq earlier, the White House said in a statement.
2024-08-05T23:12+0000
2024-08-05T23:12+0000
2024-08-05T23:13+0000
world
us
newsfeed
joe biden
kamala harris
iraq
white house
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107797/18/1077971866_0:169:3043:1880_1920x0_80_0_0_0b5a5a920f8af5104593c4851f4a9ec0.jpg
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - President Joe Biden has been briefed on the suspected rocket attack that injured several US service members at Al Asad Airbase in Iraq, the White House said in a statement. The team discussed the steps the United States is taking to defend its forces and respond to any attack against US personnel in a manner and place of its choosing, the White House added. The team also discussed continued diplomatic efforts to de-escalate the regional tension and to bring the Gaza deal to a close.The United States' military presence across the Arab world throughout its so-called "War on Terror" has lead to the death of at least 4.5 million people, according to a study by researchers at Brown University.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231210/cost-of-empire-study-says-us-military-intervention-making-americans-less-safe-1115514762.html
iraq
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107797/18/1077971866_155:0:2886:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_53bec1b98c137d79d75e12320bc26ee7.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
biden al asad briefing, us al asad base attack, us iraq al asad base
biden al asad briefing, us al asad base attack, us iraq al asad base
Biden Briefed on Attack That Injured US Troops at Al Asad Airbase in Iraq - White House
23:12 GMT 05.08.2024 (Updated: 23:13 GMT 05.08.2024)
The team discussed the steps the United States is taking to defend its forces and respond to any attack against US personnel in a manner and place of its choosing, the White House added.
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - President Joe Biden has been briefed on the suspected rocket attack that injured several US service members at Al Asad Airbase in Iraq, the White House said in a statement.
"Today, President Biden and Vice President Harris were briefed by the national security team on developments in the Middle East," the White House said Monday. "The briefing focused on the threats posed by Iran and its proxies to Israel and to US service members in the region. The President and Vice President were briefed on the attack at Al Asad Air Base in Iraq."
The team discussed the steps the United States is taking to defend its forces and respond to any attack against US personnel in a manner and place of its choosing, the White House added. The team also discussed continued diplomatic efforts to de-escalate the regional tension and to bring the Gaza deal to a close.
The United States' military presence across the Arab world throughout its so-called "War on Terror" has lead to the death of at least 4.5 million people, according to a study
by researchers at Brown University.
10 December 2023, 21:46 GMT