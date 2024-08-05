International
Biden Briefed on Attack That Injured US Troops at Al Asad Airbase in Iraq - White House
President Joe Biden has been briefed on the suspected rocket attack that injured several US service members at Al Asad Airbase in Iraq earlier, the White House said in a statement.
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - President Joe Biden has been briefed on the suspected rocket attack that injured several US service members at Al Asad Airbase in Iraq, the White House said in a statement. The team discussed the steps the United States is taking to defend its forces and respond to any attack against US personnel in a manner and place of its choosing, the White House added. The team also discussed continued diplomatic efforts to de-escalate the regional tension and to bring the Gaza deal to a close.The United States' military presence across the Arab world throughout its so-called "War on Terror" has lead to the death of at least 4.5 million people, according to a study by researchers at Brown University.
Biden Briefed on Attack That Injured US Troops at Al Asad Airbase in Iraq - White House

23:12 GMT 05.08.2024 (Updated: 23:13 GMT 05.08.2024)
© AP Photo / Nasser NasserThis aerial photo taken from a helicopter shows Ain al-Asad air base in the western Anbar desert, Iraq, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019.
The team discussed the steps the United States is taking to defend its forces and respond to any attack against US personnel in a manner and place of its choosing, the White House added.
"Today, President Biden and Vice President Harris were briefed by the national security team on developments in the Middle East," the White House said Monday. "The briefing focused on the threats posed by Iran and its proxies to Israel and to US service members in the region. The President and Vice President were briefed on the attack at Al Asad Air Base in Iraq."
The team discussed the steps the United States is taking to defend its forces and respond to any attack against US personnel in a manner and place of its choosing, the White House added. The team also discussed continued diplomatic efforts to de-escalate the regional tension and to bring the Gaza deal to a close.
The United States' military presence across the Arab world throughout its so-called "War on Terror" has lead to the death of at least 4.5 million people, according to a study by researchers at Brown University.
