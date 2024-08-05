https://sputnikglobe.com/20240805/russia-china-lead-in-development-of-modern-military-technologies---us-retired-top-brass-1119643313.html
Russia, China Lead in Development of Modern Military Technologies - US Retired Top Brass
Russia, China Lead in Development of Modern Military Technologies - US Retired Top Brass
Sputnik International
Russia and China are currently leading in the development of modern military technologies, the successful use of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) on the battlefield and the mass production of drones, Mark Milley, former chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff, and former Google CEO Eric Schmidt said on Monday.
2024-08-05T11:36+0000
2024-08-05T11:36+0000
2024-08-05T11:36+0000
military
russia
china
mark milley
eric schmidt
military & intelligence
drone warfare
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/05/0e/1118428153_0:45:3257:1877_1920x0_80_0_0_682e17a61b49a56f7a774c77d0cff047.jpg
Russia effectively uses UAVs on the battlefield, while China leads the world in the production of space drones, making the countries best prepared for future conflicts, Milley and Schmidt said in an article for US magazine Foreign Affairs, adding that while the United States still has the most developed AI systems, Moscow and Beijing are gaining pace in this sector as well. Currently, there is no country that is fully prepared for the conflicts of the future, no country builds enough equipment required for the construction of the necessary amount of robotized weaponry and no country has developed software fit for full-scale implementation of automated weapons, the article said. However, some countries have advanced the development of "weapons of the future" further than others, the article continued, adding that the US military is not prepared for the conflicts of the future and that the country's armed forces require reforms.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240801/the-only-answer-is-to-destroy-them-how-russia-plans-to-handle-ukraines-western-supplied-f-16s-1119595320.html
russia
china
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/05/0e/1118428153_348:0:2909:1921_1920x0_80_0_0_8ebbf9ffd721dbfb68416a90d4bdfe35.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
russia-china partnership, drone warfare, russian military technologies, russia drones warfare, china space warfare, russia drone production
russia-china partnership, drone warfare, russian military technologies, russia drones warfare, china space warfare, russia drone production
Russia, China Lead in Development of Modern Military Technologies - US Retired Top Brass
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia and China are currently leading in the development of modern military technologies, the successful use of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) on the battlefield and the mass production of drones, Mark Milley, former chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff, and former Google CEO Eric Schmidt said on Monday.
Russia effectively uses UAVs on the battlefield, while China leads the world in the production of space drones, making the countries best prepared for future conflicts, Milley and Schmidt said in an article for US magazine Foreign Affairs, adding that while the United States still has the most developed AI systems, Moscow and Beijing are gaining pace in this sector as well.
Currently, there is no country that is fully prepared for the conflicts of the future, no country builds enough equipment required for the construction of the necessary amount of robotized weaponry and no country has developed software fit for full-scale implementation of automated weapons, the article said.
However, some countries have advanced the development of "weapons of the future"
further than others, the article continued, adding that the US military is not prepared for the conflicts of the future and that the country's armed forces require reforms.