The Day Markets Screamed: US Stocks Plummet 1,000-Plus Points in Worst Trading in 2 Years

US stocks had their worst trading days in almost two years, with top-priced stock indexes S&P500 and Nasdaq both losing about 3% each, amid fears of a potential recession for the world’s largest economy.

The S&P 500 Index, which tracks stocks of the top 500 US companies, closed the day down 2.99%, extending the prior week’s 2% tumble. The technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index, which comprises stocks such as Amazon, Apple, Netflix, and Google, settled down 3.4%, giving up in a day what it lost all of last week.However, despite the severe market downturn, CEO of Sovereign Wealth Management Gary Korolev told Sputnik that a "recession is not as likely as it seems at this point, given that a lot of the economic data is actually improving.""There is usually a dip in the ISM mid cycle and we are experiencing that dip right now. Usually a continuation of a recovery follows," he noted.Stocks on Wall Street began falling like ten pins in a bowling alley after a softer-than-expected jobs report for August that escalated fears of a recession.US non-farm payrolls grew by 114,000 jobs in July, the smallest growth since the jobs boom that began after the pandemic, the Labor Department reported on Friday. Unemployment, meanwhile, rose to 4.3%, the highest since December 2021.Korolev further underscored that the current stock market free fall isn't a Black Swan event, but that volatility will likely persist through August.Korolev explained that relatively weak economic data, a strong dollar, and yen strength prompted the present situation in the global stock market.Worries of a US recession have grown since July, when the Labor Department reported that non-farm payrolls grew by just 114,000, the smallest since the jobs boom that began after the pandemic. Unemployment, meanwhile, rose to 4.3%, the highest since December 2021.

