Harris Chooses Minnesota Governor Tim Waltz as Running Mate – Reports

US Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris has chosen Minnesota Governor Tim Waltz to be her vice-presidential running mate, CNN reported on Tuesday, citing four unnamed sources.

2024-08-06T13:31+0000

2024-08-06T13:31+0000

2024-08-06T13:32+0000

Walz, 60, has served Minnesota’s governor since 2019 and was previously a congressman from 2007-2019.Tim Walz has previously vowed “unwavering support” to Ukraine in a video meeting with Volodymyr Zelensky in April 2023. He used to show tolerance towards the idea of dialing down US support for Israel.

