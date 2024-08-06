https://sputnikglobe.com/20240806/iranian-retaliation-presidential-debates-uk-riots-and-more--1119647413.html
Iranian Retaliation, Presidential Debates, UK Riots and More
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discuss the latest events from around the world, including a potential Iranian retaliation.
The show begins with Iran-based journalist Ehsan Safarnejad sharing his perspective on the latest tensions between Iran and Israel, following what Tehran believes was an Israeli-led assassination of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh.The second hour starts with Bronx-based political activist and candidate for New York's 15th Congressional District Jose Vega discussing Pennsylvania governor Josh Shapiro's potential vice presidential bid and how that could impact Kamala Harris' campaign.Then, political consultant and the Vice President of the Ronald Reagan Club Robert Hornack weighs in on Trump ditching the ABC debate with Kamala Harris in favor of a potential Fox News debate.The show closes with an independent journalist, US Navy Veteran, and co-founder of the DD Geopolitics show, Sarah Bils breaking down the latest abroad, including Ukraine receiving F-16s and far-right riots in the UK.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
Catch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM