International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240806/memorial-ceremony-for-nuclear-bombing-victims-begins-in-hiroshima-1119653126.html
Memorial Ceremony for Nuclear Bombing Victims Begins in Hiroshima
Memorial Ceremony for Nuclear Bombing Victims Begins in Hiroshima
Sputnik International
A memorial ceremony for nuclear bombing victims began in the Peace Park in Hiroshima, the city that was the first in the world to experience the horror of the use of nuclear weapons, on the 79th anniversary of the tragedy.
2024-08-06T01:40+0000
2024-08-06T01:40+0000
world
newsfeed
fumio kishida
kazumi matsui
hiroshima
nagasaki
japan
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/09/1112481412_0:68:3000:1756_1920x0_80_0_0_e52097c279b1a76513dd8e229257f896.jpg
TOKYO (Sputnik) - A memorial ceremony for nuclear bombing victims began in the Peace Park in Hiroshima, the city that was the first in the world to experience the horror of the use of nuclear weapons, on the 79th anniversary of the tragedy.The ceremony is traditionally broadcast live on the city hall website as well as on major TV channels and on the Internet. It begins at 8:00 (23:00 GMT on Monday) with the laying of lists of those killed in the atomic bombing and its consequences at the monument. This year, another 5,079 names were added to the list of 344,000. The Peace Park, where the ceremony is held annually, is located in the epicenter of the bombing on August 6, 1945 where the force of the bomb vaporized the bodies of its victims. In the park there is a mass grave in the form of a hill with a Buddhist pagoda on top, where the ashes of 70,000 unidentified victims of the tragedy rest. On the monument in the Peace Park, next to which the funeral ceremony is taking place, it is written: "Sleep peacefully, this mistake will not be repeated again."The ceremony is attended by Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, members of the government, parliamentarians, and representatives of diplomatic missions of more than 109 countries. This year, for the third time, representatives of the diplomatic missions of Russia and Belarus were not invited to the ceremony. Meanwhile representatives of Palestine and Israel received an invitation. After laying flowers at exactly 8:15 — the time when the atomic bomb exploded over Hiroshima — a minute of silence is declared. Then the mayor of the city, Kazumi Matsui, makes a declaration of peace, and after that, white doves are released into the sky as a symbol of peace on Earth. The ceremony traditionally features schoolchildren from the city taking a peace oath, as well as representatives of the bombing survivors. In August 1945 American pilots dropped atomic bombs on the Japanese cities of Hiroshima and Nagasaki. The atomic explosion and its consequences killed 140,000 people out of a population of 350,000 in Hiroshima, and 74,000 in Nagasaki. The vast majority of victims of the atomic bombing were civilians. On the anniversary of the tragic events — August 6 and 9 — "Peace Ceremonies" are held annually in Hiroshima and Nagasaki. The area of ​​the epicenter now houses a memorial Peace Park and a museum that contains documents and exhibits related to the atomic bombing of Hiroshima. There are audio guides in the languages ​​of all countries that possess atomic weapons. The laconic exhibits recreate the horror of what happened, including a mangled tricycle and rice in an iron lunchbox charred to a coal-black color. But survivors say their memories hold far more terrifying images than what is on display in the museum. They believe that even these exhibits were selected with school excursions in mind: the most horrific evidence of the tragedy is kept in the archives so as not to harm the children's psyche.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240519/japans-hiroshima-nagasaki-lodge-protest-over-recent-us-subcritical-nuclear-test-1118529426.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230807/shadows-of-death-grim-reminders-of-atomic-bombing-in-hiroshima-1112434765.html
hiroshima
nagasaki
japan
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/09/1112481412_285:0:2716:1823_1920x0_80_0_0_c9907505ad83e9cc1404fd22d290cec5.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
hiroshima remembrance ceremony, hiroshima memorial, hiroshima bombing tragedy, hiroshima memorial 2024
hiroshima remembrance ceremony, hiroshima memorial, hiroshima bombing tragedy, hiroshima memorial 2024

Memorial Ceremony for Nuclear Bombing Victims Begins in Hiroshima

01:40 GMT 06.08.2024
© AP Photo / Shizuo KambayashiIn this Aug. 5, 2013, file photo, the Atomic Bomb Dome is silhouetted at sunset in Hiroshima, western Japan.
In this Aug. 5, 2013, file photo, the Atomic Bomb Dome is silhouetted at sunset in Hiroshima, western Japan. - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.08.2024
© AP Photo / Shizuo Kambayashi
Subscribe
After laying flowers at exactly 8:15 — the time when the atomic bomb exploded over Hiroshima — a minute of silence is declared.
TOKYO (Sputnik) - A memorial ceremony for nuclear bombing victims began in the Peace Park in Hiroshima, the city that was the first in the world to experience the horror of the use of nuclear weapons, on the 79th anniversary of the tragedy.
The ceremony is traditionally broadcast live on the city hall website as well as on major TV channels and on the Internet. It begins at 8:00 (23:00 GMT on Monday) with the laying of lists of those killed in the atomic bombing and its consequences at the monument. This year, another 5,079 names were added to the list of 344,000.
The Peace Park, where the ceremony is held annually, is located in the epicenter of the bombing on August 6, 1945 where the force of the bomb vaporized the bodies of its victims. In the park there is a mass grave in the form of a hill with a Buddhist pagoda on top, where the ashes of 70,000 unidentified victims of the tragedy rest. On the monument in the Peace Park, next to which the funeral ceremony is taking place, it is written: "Sleep peacefully, this mistake will not be repeated again."
The ceremony is attended by Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, members of the government, parliamentarians, and representatives of diplomatic missions of more than 109 countries. This year, for the third time, representatives of the diplomatic missions of Russia and Belarus were not invited to the ceremony. Meanwhile representatives of Palestine and Israel received an invitation.
Nuclear explosion - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.05.2024
Asia
Japan's Hiroshima, Nagasaki Lodge Protest Over Recent US Subcritical Nuclear Test
19 May, 12:06 GMT
After laying flowers at exactly 8:15 — the time when the atomic bomb exploded over Hiroshima a minute of silence is declared. Then the mayor of the city, Kazumi Matsui, makes a declaration of peace, and after that, white doves are released into the sky as a symbol of peace on Earth. The ceremony traditionally features schoolchildren from the city taking a peace oath, as well as representatives of the bombing survivors.
In August 1945 American pilots dropped atomic bombs on the Japanese cities of Hiroshima and Nagasaki. The atomic explosion and its consequences killed 140,000 people out of a population of 350,000 in Hiroshima, and 74,000 in Nagasaki. The vast majority of victims of the atomic bombing were civilians. On the anniversary of the tragic events — August 6 and 9 — "Peace Ceremonies" are held annually in Hiroshima and Nagasaki.
The area of ​​the epicenter now houses a memorial Peace Park and a museum that contains documents and exhibits related to the atomic bombing of Hiroshima. There are audio guides in the languages ​​of all countries that possess atomic weapons. The laconic exhibits recreate the horror of what happened, including a mangled tricycle and rice in an iron lunchbox charred to a coal-black color. But survivors say their memories hold far more terrifying images than what is on display in the museum. They believe that even these exhibits were selected with school excursions in mind: the most horrific evidence of the tragedy is kept in the archives so as not to harm the children's psyche.
Тень человека после атомного взрыва в Хиросиме - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.08.2023
Multimedia
Shadows of Death: Grim Reminders of Atomic Bombing in Hiroshima
7 August 2023, 17:11 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала