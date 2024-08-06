https://sputnikglobe.com/20240806/middle-east-tension-uk-street-riots-bangladesh-pm-resigns-economic-nightmare-intensifies-1119651158.html
Middle East Tension; UK Street Riots; Bangladesh PM Resigns; Economic Nightmare Intensifies
Middle East Tension; UK Street Riots; Bangladesh PM Resigns; Economic Nightmare Intensifies
Sputnik International
Worldwide tensions rise as war looms in the Middle East, the UK falls into chaos, Bangladesh destabilizes, and an economic nightmare unfolds as global sell-offs intensify.
2024-08-06T04:15+0000
2024-08-06T04:15+0000
2024-08-06T11:23+0000
the critical hour
radio
venezuela
israel
bangladesh
kamala harris
united kingdom (uk)
riots
stock market
ukraine
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/08/05/1119650999_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_628da2d266052205d50accc83bdfc6ce.png
Middle East Tension; UK Street Riots; Bangladesh PM Resigns; Economic Nightmare Intensifies
Sputnik International
Worldwide tensions rise as war looms in the Middle East, the UK falls into chaos, Bangladesh destabilizes, and an economic nightmare unfolds as global sell-offs intensify.
Dr. Mohammad Marandi, Professor of English Literature and Orientalism at the University of Tehran, joins us to discuss Iran’s potential response to Israel’s attack in Tehran.Mark Sleboda, an international relations and security analyst, joins us to discuss street riots in the UK, Sergei Shoigu’s visit to Iran, and the state of affairs in Ukraine.Dr. Gerald Horne, Professor of History at the University of Houston, TX, author, historian, and researcher, joins us to discuss political instability in Bangladesh and Algeria’s response to France’s pro-Morocco position on Western Sahara.Dr. Linwood Tauheed, an Associate Professor of Economics at the University of Missouri-Kansas City, joins us to discuss the global economic instability that seems to have started in Japan.Jeremy Kuzmarov, author and managing editor of Covert Magazine, joins us to discuss the street riots in the UK and the relationship between foreign policy and immigration.Michael Maloof, Senior Security Policy Analyst, joins us to discuss instability in the Middle East, the battle between the US navy and the Yemeni forces, and US policy in Ukraine.Jon Jeter, journalist and author, discusses US domestic politics and the Venezuelan election.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
venezuela
israel
bangladesh
united kingdom (uk)
ukraine
tehran
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2024
Wilmer Leon
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114047_0:-1:238:238_100x100_80_0_0_4e3adef3e334e381bffe19d388f4b776.jpg
Wilmer Leon
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114047_0:-1:238:238_100x100_80_0_0_4e3adef3e334e381bffe19d388f4b776.jpg
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/08/05/1119650999_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_3ba94c4544cf4c038f5973740d8d564f.png
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Wilmer Leon
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114047_0:-1:238:238_100x100_80_0_0_4e3adef3e334e381bffe19d388f4b776.jpg
the critical hour, bangladesh protests, kamala harris vp, middle east war, israel iran war
the critical hour, bangladesh protests, kamala harris vp, middle east war, israel iran war
Middle East Tension; UK Street Riots; Bangladesh PM Resigns; Economic Nightmare Intensifies
04:15 GMT 06.08.2024 (Updated: 11:23 GMT 06.08.2024)
Worldwide tensions rise as war looms in the Middle East, the UK falls into chaos, Bangladesh destabilizes, and an economic nightmare unfolds as global sell-offs intensify.
Dr. Mohammad Marandi, Professor of English Literature and Orientalism at the University of Tehran, joins us to discuss Iran’s potential response to Israel’s attack in Tehran.
Mark Sleboda, an international relations and security analyst, joins us to discuss street riots in the UK, Sergei Shoigu’s visit to Iran, and the state of affairs in Ukraine.
Dr. Gerald Horne, Professor of History at the University of Houston, TX, author, historian, and researcher, joins us to discuss political instability in Bangladesh and Algeria’s response to France’s pro-Morocco position on Western Sahara.
Dr. Linwood Tauheed, an Associate Professor of Economics at the University of Missouri-Kansas City, joins us to discuss the global economic instability that seems to have started in Japan.
Jeremy Kuzmarov, author and managing editor of Covert Magazine, joins us to discuss the street riots in the UK and the relationship between foreign policy and immigration.
Michael Maloof, Senior Security Policy Analyst, joins us to discuss instability in the Middle East, the battle between the US navy and the Yemeni forces, and US policy in Ukraine.
Jon Jeter, journalist and author, discusses US domestic politics and the Venezuelan election.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
Catch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM