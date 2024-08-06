https://sputnikglobe.com/20240806/middle-east-tension-uk-street-riots-bangladesh-pm-resigns-economic-nightmare-intensifies-1119651158.html

Middle East Tension; UK Street Riots; Bangladesh PM Resigns; Economic Nightmare Intensifies

Sputnik International

Worldwide tensions rise as war looms in the Middle East, the UK falls into chaos, Bangladesh destabilizes, and an economic nightmare unfolds as global sell-offs intensify.

Middle East Tension; UK Street Riots; Bangladesh PM Resigns; Economic Nightmare Intensifies Sputnik International Worldwide tensions rise as war looms in the Middle East, the UK falls into chaos, Bangladesh destabilizes, and an economic nightmare unfolds as global sell-offs intensify.

Dr. Mohammad Marandi, Professor of English Literature and Orientalism at the University of Tehran, joins us to discuss Iran's potential response to Israel's attack in Tehran.Mark Sleboda, an international relations and security analyst, joins us to discuss street riots in the UK, Sergei Shoigu's visit to Iran, and the state of affairs in Ukraine.Dr. Gerald Horne, Professor of History at the University of Houston, TX, author, historian, and researcher, joins us to discuss political instability in Bangladesh and Algeria's response to France's pro-Morocco position on Western Sahara.Dr. Linwood Tauheed, an Associate Professor of Economics at the University of Missouri-Kansas City, joins us to discuss the global economic instability that seems to have started in Japan.Jeremy Kuzmarov, author and managing editor of Covert Magazine, joins us to discuss the street riots in the UK and the relationship between foreign policy and immigration.Michael Maloof, Senior Security Policy Analyst, joins us to discuss instability in the Middle East, the battle between the US navy and the Yemeni forces, and US policy in Ukraine.Jon Jeter, journalist and author, discusses US domestic politics and the Venezuelan election.

