Mideast Shuttle Diplomacy, US Veepstakes, UK Anti-Migrant Riots
Mideast Shuttle Diplomacy, US Veepstakes, UK Anti-Migrant Riots
Global stocks slide drastically and the prime minister of Bangladesh flees the country following mass protests.
2024-08-06T04:14+0000
2024-08-06T04:14+0000
2024-08-07T10:27+0000
Mideast Shuttle Diplomacy, US Veepstakes, UK Anti-Migrant Riots
Global stocks slide drastically and the prime minister of Bangladesh flees the country following mass protests.
Belfast-based political commentator and socialist activist Phil Kelly joins Misfits hosts Michelle Witte and John Kiriakou to discuss the anti-immigrant violence that erupted across the UK this weekend, who is behind this violence, how mainstream media and politicians in the UK both stoke and benefit from racial violence, how the government is likely to respond, and who is really responsible for the crisis of poverty and culture in the UK. He also discusses Mali breaking off relations with Ukraine over Kiev’s claim to have helped rebels ambush Malian and Russian soldiers and what the incident should demonstrate to other countries.Retired FBI agent and former Minneapolis Division Legal Counsel Coleen Rowley discusses systemic failures in the Secret Service that contributed to allowing a gunman to take a shot at a presidential candidate, in particular the lack of communication between federal and local law enforcement. She also discusses how the bureau’s constantly shifting priorities allow white collar crime to flourish.Political consultant and political organizer Donna Davis discusses the stakes in the competition to become Vice President Kamala Harris’ running mate, the qualities the top contenders bring to the ticket, how the war in Gaza should figure into this decision, whether both campaigns would be served by expanding their reach beyond what are perceived as battleground states, whether enough Republicans might vote for Harris to affect the outcome, the role of AIPAC in US politics, and an update on ongoing Senate races.Tehran-based political analyst and academic Mohammad Marandi discusses how Iran and Hezbollah might respond to recent Israeli attacks, what’s on the agenda as the secretary of Russia’s Security Council visits Tehran, what to expect from US Secretary of State Antony Blinken hopes to accomplish in meetings with Jordanian officials, and what the US has to fear if it allows itself to be dragged into a conflict.The Misfits also discuss potential new evidence in the case of a supposed killer nurse. The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
Mideast Shuttle Diplomacy, US Veepstakes, UK Anti-Migrant Riots
04:14 GMT 06.08.2024 (Updated: 10:27 GMT 07.08.2024)
Global stocks slide drastically and the prime minister of Bangladesh flees the country following mass protests.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
