https://sputnikglobe.com/20240806/nearly-half-of-brits-say-new-prime-minister-failing-to-handle-riots---poll-1119660664.html
Nearly Half of Brits Say New Prime Minister Failing to Handle Riots - Poll
Nearly Half of Brits Say New Prime Minister Failing to Handle Riots - Poll
Sputnik International
Almost half of Brits think that the new prime minister, Keir Starmer, is failing to deal with the riots that broke out following a stabbing attack in the city of Southport last week, a YouGov poll out Tuesday found.
2024-08-06T20:09+0000
2024-08-06T20:09+0000
2024-08-06T20:08+0000
world
united kingdom (uk)
keir starmer
polling data
riots
yougov
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/106549/85/1065498526_0:13:2428:1379_1920x0_80_0_0_0105edde3a5842182bdfb11be7718af9.jpg
The survey conducted among 2,114 adults from August 5-6 found that 49% of respondents believed that Starmer was handling the situation badly, versus 31% who said he was dealing with the riots well. Seven in 10 respondents said the majority of rioters would evade punishment, while only 22% said they were confident that at least most of them would be held accountable. Far-right protesters rallied against the influx of migrants across the country after unconfirmed reports suggested the perpetrator in the deadly stabbing attack on a children's dance club in Southport was a refugee. The attacker was later identified as a Welsh-born boy of Rwandan descent. The attack occurred on July 29, resulting in the deaths of three children and injuries to several others. Police arrested the 17-year-old boy and charged him with three counts of murder and 10 counts of attempted murder. The attack is not being treated as an act of terrorism.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240806/political-and-media-elites-turned-uk-into-tinderbox-us-deep-state-may-be-stoking-fire-1119650226.html
united kingdom (uk)
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/106549/85/1065498526_288:0:2141:1390_1920x0_80_0_0_73353b1d7848cd5cb8b44ee9de0f7037.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
what prompted outrage in southport, who is keir starmer, public perception of uk riots
what prompted outrage in southport, who is keir starmer, public perception of uk riots
Nearly Half of Brits Say New Prime Minister Failing to Handle Riots - Poll
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Almost half of Brits think that the new prime minister, Keir Starmer, is failing to deal with the riots that broke out following a stabbing attack in the city of Southport last week, a YouGov poll out Tuesday found.
The survey conducted among 2,114 adults from August 5-6 found that 49% of respondents believed that Starmer was handling the situation badly, versus 31% who said he was dealing with the riots well.
Seven in 10 respondents said the majority of rioters would evade punishment, while only 22% said they were confident that at least most of them would be held accountable.
Far-right protesters rallied against the influx of migrants across the country after unconfirmed reports suggested the perpetrator in the deadly stabbing attack on a children's dance club in Southport was a refugee. The attacker was later identified as a Welsh-born boy of Rwandan descent.
The attack occurred on July 29, resulting in the deaths of three children and injuries to several others. Police arrested the 17-year-old boy and charged him with three counts of murder and 10 counts of attempted murder. The attack is not being treated as an act of terrorism.