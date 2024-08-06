https://sputnikglobe.com/20240806/recession-looms-in-the-us-kamala-harris-to-announce-vp--1119651705.html
Recession Looms in the US, Kamala Harris to Announce VP
On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Ted Rall and Steve Gill discuss various current events from around the globe, including a looming recession and Kamala Harris' potential VP pick.
Recession Looms in the U.S., Kamala Harris to Announce VP
On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Ted Rall and Steve Gill discuss various current events from around the globe, including a looming recession and Kamala Harris' potential VP pick.
The show begins with the Founder and Editor of The Last American Vagabond Ryan Cristián weighing in on Trump pulling out of his ABC debate with presidential candidate Kamala Harris.Then, journalist, author, and Youtuber Peter Coffin discusses Kamala Harris's potential VP pick Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro, and how it could impact his campaign.Later, former Pentagon official Michael Maloof shares his perspective on Iran's anticipated retaliation against Israel, which Tehran believes is behind the assassination of Hamas Leader Ismail Haniyeh.The show closes with the co-founder of Pro-Chain Capital David Tawil weighing in on the US stock market crash and if this could signal a recession.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
Catch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM