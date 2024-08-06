International
Chinese 100, 50, 20, 10 and 5 yuan bills and Russian 1,000 and 100 ruble bills - Sputnik International, 1920
Economy
Get breaking stories and analysis on the global economy from Sputnik.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240806/saudi-aramcos-h1-net-income-down-105-to-56bln-1119656471.html
Saudi Aramco’s H1 Net Income Down 10.5% to $56Bln
Saudi Aramco’s H1 Net Income Down 10.5% to $56Bln
Sputnik International
Saudi Arabian state-owned oil and gas giant Aramco's net income for the first half of 2024 dropped by more than 10% year-on-year to $56.34 billion, according to the company's financial report released on Tuesday.
2024-08-06T09:25+0000
2024-08-06T09:25+0000
economy
middle east
saudi arabia
saudi aramco
oil
oil and gas
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107926/90/1079269090_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_386378fbcdc4a39fa079504f9d757463.jpg
"Net income: ... $56.3 billion (H1). Free cash flow: … $41.7 billion (H1)," the company said in the report. The current level of free cash flow is down 22.8% from the same period last year, while capital expenditures have increased 19.5% to $22.96 billion, the report said. In March, the company said that its net income dropped by 25% in 2023, to $121.3 billion, which is almost $40 billion less than what the company generated in 2022.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240617/biden-ready-to-release-oil-from-reserves-to-curb-inflation-ahead-of-election---reports-1118995470.html
saudi arabia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107926/90/1079269090_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_67e2bebf99dd47c621cc13c2e8cdca57.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
economy, saudi aramco net income, saudi aramco earnings, saudi arabia economy, oil and gas companies, big oil income
economy, saudi aramco net income, saudi aramco earnings, saudi arabia economy, oil and gas companies, big oil income

Saudi Aramco’s H1 Net Income Down 10.5% to $56Bln

09:25 GMT 06.08.2024
© AP Photo / Amr NabilSaudi stock market officials watch the market screen displaying Saudi Arabia's state-owned oil company Aramco after the debut of Aramco's initial public offering (IPO) on the Riyadh's stock market in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019
Saudi stock market officials watch the market screen displaying Saudi Arabia's state-owned oil company Aramco after the debut of Aramco's initial public offering (IPO) on the Riyadh's stock market in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019 - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.08.2024
© AP Photo / Amr Nabil
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Saudi Arabian state-owned oil and gas giant Aramco's net income for the first half of 2024 dropped by more than 10% year-on-year to $56.34 billion, according to the company's financial report released on Tuesday.
"Net income: ... $56.3 billion (H1). Free cash flow: … $41.7 billion (H1)," the company said in the report.
US President Joe Biden holds a press conference during a solidarity visit to Israel, on October 18, 2023. - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.06.2024
Americas
Biden Ready to Release Oil From Reserves to Curb Inflation Ahead of Election - Reports
17 June, 08:52 GMT
The current level of free cash flow is down 22.8% from the same period last year, while capital expenditures have increased 19.5% to $22.96 billion, the report said.
In March, the company said that its net income dropped by 25% in 2023, to $121.3 billion, which is almost $40 billion less than what the company generated in 2022.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала