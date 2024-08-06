https://sputnikglobe.com/20240806/saudi-aramcos-h1-net-income-down-105-to-56bln-1119656471.html

Saudi Aramco’s H1 Net Income Down 10.5% to $56Bln

Saudi Aramco’s H1 Net Income Down 10.5% to $56Bln

Sputnik International

Saudi Arabian state-owned oil and gas giant Aramco's net income for the first half of 2024 dropped by more than 10% year-on-year to $56.34 billion, according to the company's financial report released on Tuesday.

2024-08-06T09:25+0000

2024-08-06T09:25+0000

2024-08-06T09:25+0000

economy

middle east

saudi arabia

saudi aramco

oil

oil and gas

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107926/90/1079269090_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_386378fbcdc4a39fa079504f9d757463.jpg

"Net income: ... $56.3 billion (H1). Free cash flow: … $41.7 billion (H1)," the company said in the report. The current level of free cash flow is down 22.8% from the same period last year, while capital expenditures have increased 19.5% to $22.96 billion, the report said. In March, the company said that its net income dropped by 25% in 2023, to $121.3 billion, which is almost $40 billion less than what the company generated in 2022.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240617/biden-ready-to-release-oil-from-reserves-to-curb-inflation-ahead-of-election---reports-1118995470.html

saudi arabia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

economy, saudi aramco net income, saudi aramco earnings, saudi arabia economy, oil and gas companies, big oil income