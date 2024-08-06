https://sputnikglobe.com/20240806/saudi-aramcos-h1-net-income-down-105-to-56bln-1119656471.html
Saudi Aramco’s H1 Net Income Down 10.5% to $56Bln
Saudi Aramco’s H1 Net Income Down 10.5% to $56Bln
Sputnik International
Saudi Arabian state-owned oil and gas giant Aramco's net income for the first half of 2024 dropped by more than 10% year-on-year to $56.34 billion, according to the company's financial report released on Tuesday.
2024-08-06T09:25+0000
2024-08-06T09:25+0000
2024-08-06T09:25+0000
economy
middle east
saudi arabia
saudi aramco
oil
oil and gas
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107926/90/1079269090_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_386378fbcdc4a39fa079504f9d757463.jpg
"Net income: ... $56.3 billion (H1). Free cash flow: … $41.7 billion (H1)," the company said in the report. The current level of free cash flow is down 22.8% from the same period last year, while capital expenditures have increased 19.5% to $22.96 billion, the report said. In March, the company said that its net income dropped by 25% in 2023, to $121.3 billion, which is almost $40 billion less than what the company generated in 2022.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240617/biden-ready-to-release-oil-from-reserves-to-curb-inflation-ahead-of-election---reports-1118995470.html
saudi arabia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107926/90/1079269090_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_67e2bebf99dd47c621cc13c2e8cdca57.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
economy, saudi aramco net income, saudi aramco earnings, saudi arabia economy, oil and gas companies, big oil income
economy, saudi aramco net income, saudi aramco earnings, saudi arabia economy, oil and gas companies, big oil income
Saudi Aramco’s H1 Net Income Down 10.5% to $56Bln
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Saudi Arabian state-owned oil and gas giant Aramco's net income for the first half of 2024 dropped by more than 10% year-on-year to $56.34 billion, according to the company's financial report released on Tuesday.
"Net income: ... $56.3 billion (H1). Free cash flow: … $41.7 billion (H1)," the company said in the report.
The current level of free cash flow is down 22.8% from the same period last year, while capital expenditures have increased 19.5% to $22.96 billion, the report said.
In March, the company said that its net income dropped by 25% in 2023, to $121.3 billion, which is almost $40 billion less than what the company generated in 2022.