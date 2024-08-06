International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240806/ukraine-lost-over-115000-troops-in-less-than-2-months---shoigu-1119656683.html
Ukraine Lost Over 115,000 Troops in Less Than 2 Months - Shoigu
Ukraine Lost Over 115,000 Troops in Less Than 2 Months - Shoigu
Sputnik International
Ukraine has lost over 115,000 servicepeople in less than two months, this might not have happened if Kiev had met Russian President Vladimir Putin Putin's initiatives halfway, Russian Security Council Secretary Sergei Shoigu said on Tuesday.
2024-08-06T10:05+0000
2024-08-06T10:05+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
russian armed forces
russian army
sergei shoigu
russian security council
ukrainian crisis
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/05/12/1118523956_0:347:3023:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_e677c46dc65889928f8076f7af17810a.jpg
In June, Putin said that Russia would immediately cease fire and begin negotiations with Ukraine after Kiev withdraws troops from the territory of Russia's new regions and officially abandons plans to join NATO.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240801/no-deus-ex-machina-f-16s-will-become-zelenskys-steiner-counterattack-moment-1119599192.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/05/12/1118523956_294:0:3023:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_00a9b7ef7489a4be5764aa36476ea7ca.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
russian armed forces, russia's special operation ukraine, ukraine crisis, ukraine conflict, ukraine losses, russia territorial gains
russian armed forces, russia's special operation ukraine, ukraine crisis, ukraine conflict, ukraine losses, russia territorial gains

Ukraine Lost Over 115,000 Troops in Less Than 2 Months - Shoigu

10:05 GMT 06.08.2024
© Sputnik / Stanislav Krasilnikov / Go to the mediabankA Russian Army T-90 M "Proryv" (Breakthrough) tank fires at a training ground in the course of Russia's military operation in Ukraine, at the unknown location, Russia.
A Russian Army T-90 M Proryv (Breakthrough) tank fires at a training ground in the course of Russia's military operation in Ukraine, at the unknown location, Russia. - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.08.2024
© Sputnik / Stanislav Krasilnikov
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
BAKU (Sputnik) - Ukraine has lost over 115,000 servicepeople in less than two months, this might not have happened if Kiev had met Russian President Vladimir Putin Putin's initiatives halfway, Russian Security Council Secretary Sergei Shoigu said on Tuesday.
In June, Putin said that Russia would immediately cease fire and begin negotiations with Ukraine after Kiev withdraws troops from the territory of Russia's new regions and officially abandons plans to join NATO.
In this image from video Volodymyr Zelensky speaks from Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, April 21, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 01.08.2024
Analysis
No Deus Ex Machina: F-16s Will Become Zelensky’s ‘Steiner Counterattack’ Moment
1 August, 22:43 GMT

"Over these two months, the territory liberated by our troops has increased by 420 square kilometers, and Ukrainian troops have lost, according to the [Russian] Ministry of Defense, more than 115,000 [servicemen] of their troops ... Although this could have been stopped if the demands set out by our president had been met. Therefore, our position is clear, understandable — the troops are moving forward," Shoigu told reporters.

World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала