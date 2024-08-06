https://sputnikglobe.com/20240806/ukraine-lost-over-115000-troops-in-less-than-2-months---shoigu-1119656683.html

Ukraine Lost Over 115,000 Troops in Less Than 2 Months - Shoigu

Ukraine Lost Over 115,000 Troops in Less Than 2 Months - Shoigu

Ukraine has lost over 115,000 servicepeople in less than two months, this might not have happened if Kiev had met Russian President Vladimir Putin Putin's initiatives halfway, Russian Security Council Secretary Sergei Shoigu said on Tuesday.

In June, Putin said that Russia would immediately cease fire and begin negotiations with Ukraine after Kiev withdraws troops from the territory of Russia's new regions and officially abandons plans to join NATO.

