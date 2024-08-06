https://sputnikglobe.com/20240806/us-awaits-kamala-harris-vp-pick-as-2024-election-heats-up-1119654430.html
US Awaits Kamala Harris VP Pick as 2024 Election Heats Up
US Awaits Kamala Harris VP Pick as 2024 Election Heats Up
Sputnik International
On the Monday, August 5th edition of The Backstory, host Rachel Blevins delved into a number of stories from around the globe, including US presidential candidate Kamala Harris' potential VP pick.
2024-08-06T04:15+0000
2024-08-06T04:15+0000
2024-08-06T11:31+0000
the backstory
ukraine
gaza strip
israel
iran
tehran
kamala harris
josh shapiro
democrats
nasdaq
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/08/06/1119654677_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_4a4b2777a8105aad3cac44d9084298de.png
U.S. Awaits Kamala Harris VP Pick as 2024 Election Heats Up
Sputnik International
On the Monday, August 5th edition of The Backstory, host Rachel Blevins delved into a number of stories from around the globe, including U.S. presidential candidate Kamala Harris' potential VP pick.
In the opening hour, Rachel spoke to journalist and political strategist Angie Wong about the Kamala Harris campaign and the frontrunners for Kamala Harris' vice presidential pick.Rachel then spoke to professor Danny Krikorian about Iran's imminent response to the Israeli assassination of Hamas political head Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran.To open the final hour of the show, Rachel was joined by finance expert and chief marketing strategist at Bubbatrading.com, Todd 'Bubba' Horwitz, about the state of the US economy, following the stock market's massive losses in the last few days.In the final segment, international relations and security analyst Mark Sleboda discussed the Russian military's ongoing advances in the Donbass region. The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
ukraine
gaza strip
israel
iran
tehran
donbass
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2024
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/08/06/1119654677_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_8c1df0eab60c696ceb9111edefa9724c.png
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
the backstory, kamala harris vp pick, russia advances in ukraine, hamas leader killed, iran israel war
the backstory, kamala harris vp pick, russia advances in ukraine, hamas leader killed, iran israel war
US Awaits Kamala Harris VP Pick as 2024 Election Heats Up
04:15 GMT 06.08.2024 (Updated: 11:31 GMT 06.08.2024)
On the Monday, August 5th edition of The Backstory, host Rachel Blevins delved into a number of stories from around the globe, including US presidential candidate Kamala Harris' potential VP pick.
In the opening hour, Rachel spoke to journalist and political strategist Angie Wong about the Kamala Harris campaign and the frontrunners for Kamala Harris' vice presidential pick.
Rachel then spoke to professor Danny Krikorian about Iran's imminent response to the Israeli assassination of Hamas political head Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran.
To open the final hour of the show, Rachel was joined by finance expert and chief marketing strategist at Bubbatrading.com, Todd 'Bubba' Horwitz, about the state of the US economy, following the stock market's massive losses in the last few days.
In the final segment, international relations and security analyst Mark Sleboda discussed the Russian military's ongoing advances in the Donbass region.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
Catch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM