https://sputnikglobe.com/20240806/us-awaits-kamala-harris-vp-pick-as-2024-election-heats-up-1119654430.html

US Awaits Kamala Harris VP Pick as 2024 Election Heats Up

US Awaits Kamala Harris VP Pick as 2024 Election Heats Up

Sputnik International

On the Monday, August 5th edition of The Backstory, host Rachel Blevins delved into a number of stories from around the globe, including US presidential candidate Kamala Harris' potential VP pick.

2024-08-06T04:15+0000

2024-08-06T04:15+0000

2024-08-06T11:31+0000

the backstory

ukraine

gaza strip

israel

iran

tehran

kamala harris

josh shapiro

democrats

nasdaq

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/08/06/1119654677_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_4a4b2777a8105aad3cac44d9084298de.png

U.S. Awaits Kamala Harris VP Pick as 2024 Election Heats Up Sputnik International On the Monday, August 5th edition of The Backstory, host Rachel Blevins delved into a number of stories from around the globe, including U.S. presidential candidate Kamala Harris' potential VP pick.

In the opening hour, Rachel spoke to journalist and political strategist Angie Wong about the Kamala Harris campaign and the frontrunners for Kamala Harris' vice presidential pick.Rachel then spoke to professor Danny Krikorian about Iran's imminent response to the Israeli assassination of Hamas political head Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran.To open the final hour of the show, Rachel was joined by finance expert and chief marketing strategist at Bubbatrading.com, Todd 'Bubba' Horwitz, about the state of the US economy, following the stock market's massive losses in the last few days.In the final segment, international relations and security analyst Mark Sleboda discussed the Russian military's ongoing advances in the Donbass region. The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

ukraine

gaza strip

israel

iran

tehran

donbass

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Rachel Blevins

Rachel Blevins

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Rachel Blevins

the backstory, kamala harris vp pick, russia advances in ukraine, hamas leader killed, iran israel war