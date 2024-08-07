https://sputnikglobe.com/20240807/kamala-harris-picks-minnesota-governor-tim-walz-as-running-mate-1119659472.html
On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Ted Rall and Steve Gill discuss various current events around the world, including Kamala Harris announcing her VP pick.
2024-08-07T04:11+0000
2024-08-07T04:11+0000
2024-08-07T10:29+0000
On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Ted Rall and Steve Gill discuss various current events around the world, including Kamala Harris announcing her VP pick.
The show begins with human rights lawyer and author Dan Kovalik sharing his perspective on Kamala Harris's new running mate Tim Walz.Then, CEO of Larrea Wealth Management and financial expert Aquiles Larrea joins the show to discuss the state of the US stock market as the futures bounce back.The second hour starts with the Managing Editor of Covert Action Magazine Jeremy Kuzmarov discussing the latest out of the escalating situation in the Middle East, including Iran's awaited retaliation against Israel.The show closes with International relations and security analyst Mark Sleboda to discuss F-16s entering Ukraine's battleground and Russia's advances in the Donbas region.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
04:11 GMT 07.08.2024 (Updated: 10:29 GMT 07.08.2024)
On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Ted Rall and Steve Gill discuss various current events around the world, including Kamala Harris announcing her VP pick.
The show begins with human rights lawyer and author Dan Kovalik sharing his perspective on Kamala Harris's new running mate Tim Walz.
Then, CEO of Larrea Wealth Management and financial expert Aquiles Larrea joins the show to discuss the state of the US stock market as the futures bounce back.
The second hour starts with the Managing Editor of Covert Action Magazine Jeremy Kuzmarov discussing the latest out of the escalating situation in the Middle East, including Iran's awaited retaliation against Israel.
The show closes with International relations and security analyst Mark Sleboda to discuss F-16s entering Ukraine's battleground and Russia's advances in the Donbas region.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
Catch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM