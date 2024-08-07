https://sputnikglobe.com/20240807/kamala-harris-picks-tim-walz-as-her-vp-1119663473.html

Kamala Harris Picks Tim Walz as Her VP

On the Tuesday, August 6 edition of The Backstory, host Rachel Blevins discussed a plethora of topics from around the globe, including Kamala Harris' pick for vice president.

In the opening hour, Rachel spoke to political scientist and syndicated radio host Dr. Wilmer Leon about Kamala Harris' VP pick Tim Walz.Rachel was then joined by political commentator and lawyer Tyler Nixon, who discussed the former Secret Service chief wanting to destroy the evidence of cocaine at the White House.In the final hour, Rachel spoke to journalist and editor of The Cradle, Esteban Carrillo, about the ongoing turmoil between Iran and Israel, as tensions flare in the Middle East.Former Ukrainian diplomat and whistleblower Andrii Telizhenko helped conclude the show with a discussion on Ukraine's 'new' F-16 jets and KellyAnne Conway's FARA registration. The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

