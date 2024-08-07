https://sputnikglobe.com/20240807/kamala-harris-picks-vp-us-china-decouple-not-working-us-soldiers-in-iraq-wounded-1119662251.html
Kamala Harris Picks VP; US-China Decouple Not Working; US Soldiers in Iraq Wounded
Kamala Harris Picks VP; US-China Decouple Not Working; US Soldiers in Iraq Wounded
Sputnik International
Kamala Harris has chosen Minnesota Governor Tim Walz as her Vice Presidential nominee, and the Middle East may be on the edge of a major conflict.
2024-08-07T04:14+0000
2024-08-07T04:14+0000
2024-08-07T10:46+0000
the critical hour
radio
venezuela
israel
china
kamala harris
united kingdom (uk)
riots
stock market
ukraine
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/08/06/1119662094_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_015dc4e6e4dc6a00422e8c095025717a.png
Kamala Harris Picks VP; US-China Decouple Not Working; US Soldiers in Iraq Wounded
Sputnik International
Kamala Harris has chosen Minnesota Governor Tim Walz as her Vice Presidential nominee, and the Middle East may be on the edge of a major conflict.
Melik Abdul, co-host of Fault Lines, joins us to discuss the recent selection of Tim Walz as the Vice Presidential nominee.Mark Sleboda, an international relations and security analyst, joins us to discuss Moscow's moves to peacefully end the Ukraine crisis and the precarious nuclear situation in the US.Dr. Linwood Tauheed, an Associate Professor of Economics at the University of Missouri-Kansas City, joins us to discuss the economic fallout from Monday's crash.Dan Lazare, investigative journalist and author of America's Undeclared War, joins us to discuss US politics and the potential conflict in the Middle East.Ted Rall, political cartoonist, syndicated columnist, and host of Final Countdown, joins us to discuss French colonialism in Africa and anti-immigration protests in the UK.Sabrina Salvati, Boston-based activist, joins us to discuss bipartisan warmongering in DC.KJ Noh, writer, activist, and teacher, joins us to discuss US attempts to decouple from China.Dr. David Oualaalou, international geopolitical consultant, veteran and author, joins us to discuss attacks on US bases in Iraq and Yemen's part in the axis of resistance.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
venezuela
israel
china
united kingdom (uk)
ukraine
tehran
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2024
Wilmer Leon
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114047_0:-1:238:238_100x100_80_0_0_4e3adef3e334e381bffe19d388f4b776.jpg
Wilmer Leon
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114047_0:-1:238:238_100x100_80_0_0_4e3adef3e334e381bffe19d388f4b776.jpg
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/08/06/1119662094_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_e9608d080cdf81df2ad674479ff0199c.png
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Wilmer Leon
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114047_0:-1:238:238_100x100_80_0_0_4e3adef3e334e381bffe19d388f4b776.jpg
the critical hour, who is tim waltz, kamala harris vice president candidate, uk riots, will iran attack israel
the critical hour, who is tim waltz, kamala harris vice president candidate, uk riots, will iran attack israel
Kamala Harris Picks VP; US-China Decouple Not Working; US Soldiers in Iraq Wounded
04:14 GMT 07.08.2024 (Updated: 10:46 GMT 07.08.2024)
Kamala Harris has chosen Minnesota Governor Tim Walz as her Vice Presidential nominee, and the Middle East may be on the edge of a major conflict.
Melik Abdul, co-host of Fault Lines, joins us to discuss the recent selection of Tim Walz as the Vice Presidential nominee.
Mark Sleboda, an international relations and security analyst, joins us to discuss Moscow's moves to peacefully end the Ukraine crisis and the precarious nuclear situation in the US.
Dr. Linwood Tauheed, an Associate Professor of Economics at the University of Missouri-Kansas City, joins us to discuss the economic fallout from Monday's crash.
Dan Lazare, investigative journalist and author of America's Undeclared War, joins us to discuss US politics and the potential conflict in the Middle East.
Ted Rall, political cartoonist, syndicated columnist, and host of Final Countdown, joins us to discuss French colonialism in Africa and anti-immigration protests in the UK.
Sabrina Salvati, Boston-based activist, joins us to discuss bipartisan warmongering in DC.
KJ Noh, writer, activist, and teacher, joins us to discuss US attempts to decouple from China.
Dr. David Oualaalou, international geopolitical consultant, veteran and author, joins us to discuss attacks on US bases in Iraq and Yemen's part in the axis of resistance.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
Catch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM