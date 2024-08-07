https://sputnikglobe.com/20240807/kamala-harris-picks-vp-us-china-decouple-not-working-us-soldiers-in-iraq-wounded-1119662251.html

Kamala Harris Picks VP; US-China Decouple Not Working; US Soldiers in Iraq Wounded

Kamala Harris has chosen Minnesota Governor Tim Walz as her Vice Presidential nominee, and the Middle East may be on the edge of a major conflict.

Melik Abdul, co-host of Fault Lines, joins us to discuss the recent selection of Tim Walz as the Vice Presidential nominee.Mark Sleboda, an international relations and security analyst, joins us to discuss Moscow's moves to peacefully end the Ukraine crisis and the precarious nuclear situation in the US.Dr. Linwood Tauheed, an Associate Professor of Economics at the University of Missouri-Kansas City, joins us to discuss the economic fallout from Monday's crash.Dan Lazare, investigative journalist and author of America's Undeclared War, joins us to discuss US politics and the potential conflict in the Middle East.Ted Rall, political cartoonist, syndicated columnist, and host of Final Countdown, joins us to discuss French colonialism in Africa and anti-immigration protests in the UK.Sabrina Salvati, Boston-based activist, joins us to discuss bipartisan warmongering in DC.KJ Noh, writer, activist, and teacher, joins us to discuss US attempts to decouple from China.Dr. David Oualaalou, international geopolitical consultant, veteran and author, joins us to discuss attacks on US bases in Iraq and Yemen's part in the axis of resistance.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

