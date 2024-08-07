https://sputnikglobe.com/20240807/kamala-taps-tim-walz-us-sanctions-on-china-backfire-sonya-massey-case-1119661659.html

Kamala Taps Tim Walz, US Sanctions on China Backfire, Sonya Massey Case

Kamala Taps Tim Walz, US Sanctions on China Backfire, Sonya Massey Case

The US government wins its antitrust case against Google, but is it too little, too late?

Former US diplomat and former senior foreign policy advisor Jim Jatras joins Misfits hosts Michelle Witte and John Kiriakou to discuss a rocket attack that injured American personnel on a base in Iraq, reports that Russia might be supplying defensive weapons to Iran ahead of Iran’s anticipated strike on Israel, and how seriously to take US efforts at diplomacy in the region.Scholar, journalist, and geopolitical analyst of the Asia-Pacific KJ Noh discusses how export controls imposed by the US on China have only hurt American companies, why the US would weaken its own tech sector, whether the sanctions imposed on China are very different from prior sanctions that haven’t backfired so badly, and how Chinese tech giant Huawei in particular has thrived despite Washington’s attempts to strangle it. He also discusses the situation in Bangladesh and why student protesters there seem so keen to elevate a US-linked, disgraced microfinancier to government.Author, editor, and senior columnist at Black Agenda Report Margaret Kimberley discusses the choice of Minnesota Governor Tim Walz to be Vice President Kamala Harris' running mate, whether Walz is more popular among Democratic voters than Harris, whether Walz will help Harris in Midwest states, whether former President Donald Trump still has a chance to win in November, the likelihood of a debate between Harris and Trump, the police killing of Sonya Massey, and the letting go of a Bloomberg journalist for reporting on Evan Gershkovich release.The Misfits also discuss arrival of F-16s in Ukraine, an EPA emergency recall of a pesticide, the slow progress of Hurricane Debby, and the United States struggling to isolate the Venezuelan government on the world stage.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

