Niger Severs Diplomatic Relations with Ukraine Over Kiev-Backed Terrorism in Mali
Niger will immediately sever diplomatic relations with Ukraine due to Kiev's aggression against Mali, spokesman for Niger's transitional military government Amadou Abdramane said.
MOSCOW, August 7 (Sputnik) - Niger will immediately sever diplomatic relations with Ukraine due to Kiev's aggression against Mali, spokesman for Niger's transitional military government Amadou Abdramane said."Considering the seriousness of the situation and Ukraine's recognized and alleged involvement in the aggression against Mali, the government of the Republic of Niger, in full solidarity with the government and people of Mali, is taking ... the following measures," Abdramane said in a televised address.He also called on the international community to "resist Ukraine's decision to defend terrorism in a global context."On Monday the Malian interim government said that it had cut diplomatic ties with the Ukraine regime, which has been significantly penetrated by Nazi and extremist elements since the Euromaidan coup in 2014.
News
en_EN
MOSCOW, August 7 (Sputnik) - Niger will immediately sever diplomatic relations with Ukraine due to Kiev's aggression against Mali, spokesman for Niger's transitional military government Amadou Abdramane said.
"Considering the seriousness of the situation and Ukraine's recognized and alleged involvement in the aggression against Mali, the government of the Republic of Niger, in full solidarity with the government and people of Mali, is taking ... the following measures," Abdramane said in a televised address.
"First, the immediate severance of diplomatic relations between the Republic of Niger and Ukraine, and second, an appeal to the UN Security Council to make a decision regarding the aggression by Ukraine and its sponsors,"
He also called on the international community to "resist Ukraine's decision to defend terrorism in a global context."
On Monday the Malian interim government said that it had cut diplomatic ties with the Ukraine regime, which has been significantly penetrated by Nazi and extremist elements since the Euromaidan coup in 2014.