https://sputnikglobe.com/20240807/putin-chairs-meeting-with-government--1119664279.html

Putin Chairs Meeting With Government

Putin Chairs Meeting With Government

Sputnik International

Head of state and top officials are to discuss Russia’s manufacturing industry.

2024-08-07T11:16+0000

2024-08-07T11:16+0000

2024-08-07T11:16+0000

russia

vladimir putin

russian economy under sanctions

russian economy

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/05/1c/1118655566_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_193aa1ed1fe0592d2635e365cb7d63d4.jpg

Sputnik is live as Russian President Vladimir Putin chairs a meeting with the government on the development of the manufacturing industry.Putin will hear reports from the Minister of Industry and Trade as well as other officials responsible for the industrial development of Russia.In June 2023, Vladimir Putin explained that the modernization of Russia’s industrial capacity is an “unconditional priority” for the government. Earlier, Putin stressed that sanctions against Russia have helped to boost its national economic and technological sovereignty.Follow Sputnik’s live feed to learn more!

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Vladimir Putin's meeting with the Russian Government Sputnik International Vladimir Putin's meeting with the Russian Government 2024-08-07T11:16+0000 true PT1S

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

vladimir putin, russian economy under sanction, putin industry, putin manufacturing industry, putin russian economy