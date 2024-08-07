International
WATCH LIVE: Putin Chairs Meeting With Government
Putin Chairs Meeting With Government
Head of state and top officials are to discuss Russia’s manufacturing industry.
Sputnik is live as Russian President Vladimir Putin chairs a meeting with the government on the development of the manufacturing industry.Putin will hear reports from the Minister of Industry and Trade as well as other officials responsible for the industrial development of Russia.In June 2023, Vladimir Putin explained that the modernization of Russia’s industrial capacity is an “unconditional priority” for the government. Earlier, Putin stressed that sanctions against Russia have helped to boost its national economic and technological sovereignty.Follow Sputnik’s live feed to learn more!
Head of state and top officials to discuss Russia’s manufacturing industry.
Sputnik is live as Russian President Vladimir Putin chairs a meeting with the government on the development of the manufacturing industry.
Putin will hear reports from the Minister of Industry and Trade as well as other officials responsible for the industrial development of Russia.
In June 2023, Vladimir Putin explained that the modernization of Russia’s industrial capacity is an “unconditional priority” for the government. Earlier, Putin stressed that sanctions against Russia have helped to boost its national economic and technological sovereignty.
