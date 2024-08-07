International
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Russian Air Defense Shoots Down 2 More Ukrainian Missiles Over Kursk Region
Two more Ukrainian missiles were shot down by Russian air defense forces in the Kursk Region, acting Governor Alexei Smirnov said.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Two more Ukrainian missiles were shot down by Russian air defense forces in the Kursk Region, acting Governor Alexei Smirnov said. Earlier in the day Smirnov said the air defense destroyed two Ukrainian missiles in the region."Two more Ukrainian missiles were shot down by air defense forces in the Kursk Region," Smirnov said on Telegram, adding that the attack took place at 20:18 GMT. On Tuesday, the Russian Defense Ministry said up to 300 Ukrainian fighters, supported by 11 tanks and more than 20 armored vehicles, attacked Russian state border protection units near Nikolaevo-Darino and Oleshnya in the Kursk Region. The ministry said that the sabotage group was defeated and retreated to Ukraine.
02:25 GMT 07.08.2024
Earlier in the day Smirnov said the air defense destroyed two Ukrainian missiles in the region.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Two more Ukrainian missiles were shot down by Russian air defense forces in the Kursk Region, acting Governor Alexei Smirnov said.
Earlier in the day Smirnov said the air defense destroyed two Ukrainian missiles in the region.
"Two more Ukrainian missiles were shot down by air defense forces in the Kursk Region," Smirnov said on Telegram, adding that the attack took place at 20:18 GMT.
On Tuesday, the Russian Defense Ministry said up to 300 Ukrainian fighters, supported by 11 tanks and more than 20 armored vehicles, attacked Russian state border protection units near Nikolaevo-Darino and Oleshnya in the Kursk Region. The ministry said that the sabotage group was defeated and retreated to Ukraine.
