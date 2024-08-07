International
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Ukraine Lost Up to 260 Troops in Kursk Region, Operation Continues - Russian Defense Ministry
Sputnik International
Ukraine lost up to 260 troops and 50 units of military equipment, including seven tanks, eight armored personnel carriers and three infantry fighting vehicles, in the past 24 hours during the attack on border regions of Russia's Kursk Region, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.
The operation to exterminate Ukrainain forces continues, the statement added. The ministry said Russian military units and border units of the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) continued to destroy units of the Ukrainian armed forces in the border areas of the Kursk Region throughout the night, adding that the operation to defeat Ukraine's forces continues.Strikes by the Russian military aviation, rocket, missile and artillery units in the Kursk Region thwarted the movement of Ukraine's fighters deep into the territory of Russia, the ministry said. The Russian military also defeated reserves of the Ukrainian armed forces in the border areas of Ukraine's Sumy region, including in the villages of Basovka, Zhuravka, Yunakovka, Belovody, Kiyanitsa, Korchakovka, Novaya Sich, Pavlovka and Gorodishche.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Ukraine lost up to 260 troops and 50 units of military equipment, including seven tanks, eight armored personnel carriers and three infantry fighting vehicles, in the past 24 hours during the attack on border regions of Russia's Kursk Region, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.
The operation to exterminate Ukrainain forces continues, the statement added.
The ministry said Russian military units and border units of the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) continued to destroy units of the Ukrainian armed forces in the border areas of the Kursk Region throughout the night, adding that the operation to defeat Ukraine's forces continues.
"Losses of the enemy in for a day of fighting were up to 260 fighters and 50 armored vehicles, including seven tanks, eight armored personnel carriers, three infantry fighting vehicles, 31 armored fighting vehicles," the ministry said in a statement.
Strikes by the Russian military aviation, rocket, missile and artillery units in the Kursk Region thwarted the movement of Ukraine's fighters deep into the territory of Russia, the ministry said.
The Russian military also defeated reserves of the Ukrainian armed forces in the border areas of Ukraine's Sumy region, including in the villages of Basovka, Zhuravka, Yunakovka, Belovody, Kiyanitsa, Korchakovka, Novaya Sich, Pavlovka and Gorodishche.
