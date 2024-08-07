International
SU-30SM, SU-35S, and SU-34 flying in formation - Sputnik International, 1920
Military
Get the latest defense news from around the world: breaking stories, photos, videos, in-depth analysis and much more...
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240807/us-carrier-fleets-cannot-end-houthi-threat-to-shipping-in-red-sea---commanding-admiral-1119673065.html
US Carrier Fleets Cannot End Houthi Threat to Shipping in Red Sea - Commanding Admiral
US Carrier Fleets Cannot End Houthi Threat to Shipping in Red Sea - Commanding Admiral
Sputnik International
The US Navy's giant nuclear aircraft carrier task forces operating in the Red Sea and surrounding region are incapable of fully stopping Houthi rebel forces in Yemen from threatening international shipping.
2024-08-07T20:55+0000
2024-08-07T20:53+0000
military
us
military & intelligence
red sea
yemen
houthi
us fifth fleet
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/0f/1117340561_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_bf5fdf91f577c78a3db73e88c0f938a0.jpg
"The operations we are doing will be a shock absorber," Wikoff, who also heads the Central Command (US CENTCOM) Naval Forces and Combined Maritime Forces in the region, told a meeting at the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) in a video presentation. The United States needs other members of the international community to pressure the Houthis to stop what they were doing because "right now, quite frankly, they are not under tremendous pressure to come through," Wikoff stated. "Trying to apply classic deterrent policy in this particular scenario is a bit challenging," he said. "We have to be careful about leading with the helmet. We have to be careful about going in with a really specific policy that will allow us to achieve effects that are beyond the military sphere."US and Allied naval forces operating to protect shipping in the Red Sea region were trying to preserve some decision space for the US and Allied leadership, Wikoff explained.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240727/us-navy-drops-details-on-pricey-missiles-and-bombs-its-using-against-yemens-warriors-1119534456.html
red sea
yemen
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/0f/1117340561_46:0:2777:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_22c6fbdffa4acac03f1dc2c37d93ee66.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
us forces in the red sea, us efforts against houthis, houthi blockade in red sea
us forces in the red sea, us efforts against houthis, houthi blockade in red sea

US Carrier Fleets Cannot End Houthi Threat to Shipping in Red Sea - Commanding Admiral

20:55 GMT 07.08.2024
© AP Photo / Osamah AbdulrahmanHouthi supporters attend a rally against the US airstrikes on Yemen and the Israeli offensive against the Palestinians in Gaza SAtrip, in Sanaa, Yemen, Friday, March 8, 2024.
Houthi supporters attend a rally against the US airstrikes on Yemen and the Israeli offensive against the Palestinians in Gaza SAtrip, in Sanaa, Yemen, Friday, March 8, 2024. - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.08.2024
© AP Photo / Osamah Abdulrahman
Subscribe
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The US Navy's giant nuclear aircraft carrier task forces operating in the Red Sea and surrounding region are incapable of fully stopping Houthi rebel forces in Yemen from threatening international shipping, US Fifth Fleet Commander Vice Admiral George Wikoff said on Wednesday.
"The operations we are doing will be a shock absorber," Wikoff, who also heads the Central Command (US CENTCOM) Naval Forces and Combined Maritime Forces in the region, told a meeting at the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) in a video presentation.
"We are trying to preserve where we are right now. ...[However] It is an unacceptable solution [and an] unacceptable stabilization."
The United States needs other members of the international community to pressure the Houthis to stop what they were doing because "right now, quite frankly, they are not under tremendous pressure to come through," Wikoff stated.
Guided-missile destroyers USS Jason Dunham (DDG 109) and USS Farragut (DDG 99) sail alongside Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69). File photo. - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.07.2024
Military
US Navy Drops Details on Pricey Missiles and Bombs It’s Using Against Defiant Houthis
27 July, 15:43 GMT
"Trying to apply classic deterrent policy in this particular scenario is a bit challenging," he said. "We have to be careful about leading with the helmet. We have to be careful about going in with a really specific policy that will allow us to achieve effects that are beyond the military sphere."

"The solution is not going to come at the end of a weapon system - we need a solution beyond taking care of triage and current situations," Wikoff said, underscoring that only a diplomatic solution involving the international community can solve the problem.

US and Allied naval forces operating to protect shipping in the Red Sea region were trying to preserve some decision space for the US and Allied leadership, Wikoff explained.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала