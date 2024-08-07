https://sputnikglobe.com/20240807/us-carrier-fleets-cannot-end-houthi-threat-to-shipping-in-red-sea---commanding-admiral-1119673065.html
US Carrier Fleets Cannot End Houthi Threat to Shipping in Red Sea - Commanding Admiral
The US Navy's giant nuclear aircraft carrier task forces operating in the Red Sea and surrounding region are incapable of fully stopping Houthi rebel forces in Yemen from threatening international shipping.
"Trying to apply classic deterrent policy in this particular scenario is a bit challenging," he said. "We have to be careful about leading with the helmet. We have to be careful about going in with a really specific policy that will allow us to achieve effects that are beyond the military sphere."
"The operations we are doing will be a shock absorber," Wikoff, who also heads the Central Command (US CENTCOM) Naval Forces and Combined Maritime Forces in the region, told a meeting at the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) in a video presentation.
"We are trying to preserve where we are right now. ...[However] It is an unacceptable solution [and an] unacceptable stabilization."
The United States needs other members of the international community to pressure the Houthis to stop what they were doing because "right now, quite frankly, they are not under tremendous pressure to come through," Wikoff stated.
"Trying to apply classic deterrent policy in this particular scenario is a bit challenging," he said. "We have to be careful about leading with the helmet. We have to be careful about going in with a really specific policy that will allow us to achieve effects that are beyond the military sphere."
"The solution is not going to come at the end of a weapon system - we need a solution beyond taking care of triage and current situations," Wikoff said, underscoring that only a diplomatic solution involving the international community can solve the problem.
US and Allied naval forces operating to protect shipping in the Red Sea region were trying to preserve some decision space for the US and Allied leadership, Wikoff explained.