US Troops Come Under Fire in Iraq as Middle East Braces for More Escalation

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discuss current events worldwide, including the latest escalation out of the Middle East.

The show begins with International relations and security analyst Mark Sleboda joining them to discuss Ukraine bringing F-16s to the battlefield.Then, attorney and host of DD Geopolitics Show John Jackman shares his perspective on Kamala Harris's short list of VP picks and how either candidate could impact her campaign.Later, economist, professor, and consultant Mark Frost joins the show to discuss the US stock market bouncing back following a major crash.The show closes with Veteran war correspondent Elijah Magnier to discuss Israel's latest tensions with Iran amid an anticipated retaliatory attack.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

2024

