International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Fault Lines
From Washington DC - the capital of the divided states of America - it's time for a show that brings you both sides of the issues that the country is talking about. We battle it out, Monday through Friday, on a show that's explosive, informative and entertaining.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240807/us-troops-come-under-fire-in-iraq-as-middle-east-braces-for-more-escalation--1119660527.html
US Troops Come Under Fire in Iraq as Middle East Braces for More Escalation
US Troops Come Under Fire in Iraq as Middle East Braces for More Escalation
Sputnik International
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discuss current events worldwide, including the latest escalation out of the Middle East.
2024-08-07T04:12+0000
2024-08-07T10:35+0000
fault lines
us
radio
ukraine
kamala harris
israel
iran
hezbollah
lebanon
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/08/06/1119660370_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_1401915324b07af74e63562716426ca5.png
U.S. Troops Come Under Fire in Iraq as Middle East Braces for More Escalation
Sputnik International
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discuss current events worldwide, including the latest escalation out of the Middle East.
The show begins with International relations and security analyst Mark Sleboda joining them to discuss Ukraine bringing F-16s to the battlefield.Then, attorney and host of DD Geopolitics Show John Jackman shares his perspective on Kamala Harris's short list of VP picks and how either candidate could impact her campaign.Later, economist, professor, and consultant Mark Frost joins the show to discuss the US stock market bouncing back following a major crash.The show closes with Veteran war correspondent Elijah Magnier to discuss Israel's latest tensions with Iran amid an anticipated retaliatory attack.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
ukraine
israel
iran
lebanon
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Jamarl Thomas
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114086_0:0:373:374_100x100_80_0_0_c7506df4524fd8cdd4e40ad19918cd78.png
Jamarl Thomas
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114086_0:0:373:374_100x100_80_0_0_c7506df4524fd8cdd4e40ad19918cd78.png
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/08/06/1119660370_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_9b314461fcfebe509c53d7bf5a31f41f.png
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
fault lines, israel iran war, will iran strike israel, f-16 in ukraine, us stock market latest
fault lines, israel iran war, will iran strike israel, f-16 in ukraine, us stock market latest

US Troops Come Under Fire in Iraq as Middle East Braces for More Escalation

04:12 GMT 07.08.2024 (Updated: 10:35 GMT 07.08.2024)
Fault Lines
U.S. Troops Come Under Fire in Iraq as Middle East Braces for More Escalation
Subscribe
Jamarl L. Thomas - Sputnik International
Jamarl Thomas
All materials
- Sputnik International
Melik Abdul
All materialsWrite to the author
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discuss current events worldwide, including the latest escalation out of the Middle East.
The show begins with International relations and security analyst Mark Sleboda joining them to discuss Ukraine bringing F-16s to the battlefield.
Then, attorney and host of DD Geopolitics Show John Jackman shares his perspective on Kamala Harris's short list of VP picks and how either candidate could impact her campaign.
Later, economist, professor, and consultant Mark Frost joins the show to discuss the US stock market bouncing back following a major crash.
The show closes with Veteran war correspondent Elijah Magnier to discuss Israel's latest tensions with Iran amid an anticipated retaliatory attack.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
Catch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала