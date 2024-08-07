https://sputnikglobe.com/20240807/watch-ukrainian-column-get-wiped-out-by-russian-iskander-missile-strike-1119671516.html
Watch Ukrainian Column Get Wiped Out By Russian Iskander Missile Strike
Sputnik International
Ukraine’s last-ditch attempt to stave off its seeming defeat by launching a foray into Russia’s Kursk region led to predictable consequences as the Russian military moved to address the threat.
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/08/07/1119670621_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_50444dafed310899099999e00d51e1f6.jpg
Russia's Ministry of Defense released footage of a column of Ukrainian military vehicles being destroyed by an Iskander missile strike near the border with the Kursk region today.The video arrived as the Russian Armed Forces continue to hammer the Ukrainian military and wipe out whatever troops and gear may be lurking near the Russian border.
News
Russia's Ministry of Defense released footage of a column of Ukrainian military vehicles being destroyed by an Iskander missile strike near the border with the Kursk region today.
The video arrived as the Russian Armed Forces continue to hammer the Ukrainian military and wipe out whatever troops and gear may be lurking near the Russian border.