Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Watch Ukrainian Column Get Wiped Out By Russian Iskander Missile Strike
Ukraine’s last-ditch attempt to stave off its seeming defeat by launching a foray into Russia’s Kursk region led to predictable consequences as the Russian military moved to address the threat.
Russia's Ministry of Defense released footage of a column of Ukrainian military vehicles being destroyed by an Iskander missile strike near the border with the Kursk region today.The video arrived as the Russian Armed Forces continue to hammer the Ukrainian military and wipe out whatever troops and gear may be lurking near the Russian border.
Russia's Ministry of Defense published footage of destroyed Ukrainian military equipment in the border area with the Kursk region.
Russia's Ministry of Defense released footage of a column of Ukrainian military vehicles being destroyed by an Iskander missile strike near the border with the Kursk region today.
The video arrived as the Russian Armed Forces continue to hammer the Ukrainian military and wipe out whatever troops and gear may be lurking near the Russian border.
Analysis
Iskander: Russia's Unbeatable Missile System Ukrainian Forces Simply Cannot Defeat
24 July, 18:21 GMT
