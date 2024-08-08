https://sputnikglobe.com/20240808/african-countries-call-out-ukranian-terrorism-eu-crackdown-on-dissidents-and-journalists-1119674330.html

African Countries Call out Ukranian Terrorism; EU Crackdown on Dissidents and Journalists

African countries complain that Ukraine is involved in terrorism in their region, Eastern Europe Cracks down on dissidents and journalists, and the US moves to destabilize Venezuela.

Yawen Xu, Beijing-based CGTN radio journalist and international affairs commentator, discusses the Chinese swimmer controversy at the Olympics.Netfa Freeman, Host of Voices With Vision on WPFW 89.3 FM, Pan-Africanist and internationalist organizer, joins us to discuss African complaints that Ukraine is involved in terrorism in their region and the FBI's attack on the Uhuru movement.Dan Kovalik, lawyer, professor, and author, joins us to discuss American citizen's opposition to the US defending Israel and the potential for war in the region.Craig Jardula, co-host of the Convo Couch and host of the new show Pasta2go, joins us to discuss US moves to destabilize Venezuela.Dr. Gerald Horne, a Professor of History at the University of Houston, TX, author, historian, and researcher, will join us to discuss Ukraine's role as a mercenary force for US imperialism in Africa.Robert Fantina, author, journalist, and activist, joins us to discuss the potential for escalation in the Middle East.Steve Poikonen, host of AM WakeUp & SlowNewsDay live on Rokfin & Rumble, joins us to discuss the EU Crackdown on DIssidents and Journalists.Dr. Jack Rasmus, professor of Economics and Politics at St. Mary's College in California, joins us to discuss world economic woes.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

