Hamas Names New Leader, Native Boarding Schools, Bangladesh Interim PM

The US will skip Nagasaki's annual memorial of its atomic bombing because Israel's envoy wasn't invited.

Spokesperson for Black Hive and host of Full Spectrum on WPFW Anthony Rogers Wright joins Misfits hosts Michelle Witte and John Kiriakou to discuss the background of Democratic running mate Tim Walz, whether he brings momentum to Vice President Kamala Harris’ campaign, whether former President Donald Trump is undermining his own campaign, AIPAC taking out another Congressional progressive, and the battle for control of the US Senate.Editor of The Pakistan Daily Hamza Azhar Salam discusses the factors that led to the overthrow of Bangladesh’s government, new interim leader Muhammad Yunus, why Bangladeshis don’t seem to care about Yunus’ ongoing financial corruption cases, whether the violence in Bangladesh will end with the flight of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, the role of student movements in unseating Hasina from power, and what her fate may be after fleeing the country.International affairs and security analyst Mark Sleboda discusses how the assassination of Haniyeh along with military escalations towards the region signifies regarding Israel’s willingness to work towards a ceasefire, Russian territory gains in Donetsk and whether it would indicate a change in strategy for Kiev, and whether Twitter under Elon Musk has helped foment anti-immigrant violence in the UK.Mohawk activist and educator, producer and radio host John Kane discusses the release of a Department of Interior report on federal Indian boarding schools, why this final report is still so vague, whether recommended remedies could actually compensate for more than a century of genocide, and why having a Native woman head the Department of Interior hasn’t changed much for Native nations.The Misfits also discuss the possibilities of a Trump-Harris debate and whether Boeing will actually be able to bring home the astronauts it brought to the ISS.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

