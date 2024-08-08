https://sputnikglobe.com/20240808/hamas-names-sinwar-as-leader-amid-fears-of-war-between-hezbollah-and-israel-1119673637.html
Hamas Names Sinwar as Leader amid Fears of War Between Hezbollah and Israel
Sputnik International
On the Wednesday, August 7 episode of The Backstory, host Rachel Blevins discussed several topics from around the globe, including the latest from the Middle East, where the Palestinian Hamas Movement has named Yahya Sinwar as its sole leader.
2024-08-08T04:15+0000
2024-08-08T04:15+0000
2024-08-08T11:16+0000
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/08/07/1119673741_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_5df0258c538396ffc29ad69b63646bd4.png
Sputnik International
The Backstory opened on Wednesday with the Executive Director of the Tricontinental Institute for Social Research, Vijay Prashad, who discussed a slew of geopolitical topics, including the war in the Middle East, the turmoil in Bangladesh and the recent elections in Venezuela.Rachel then spoke to the Executive Director of the Ron Paul Institute for Peace and Prosperity Daniel McAdams about Kamala Harris' candidacy and her new vice president pick Tim Walz.Lebanese political science professor Dr. Marwa Osman helped Rachel conclude the show with an in-depth discussion on the turmoil at the Lebanese-Israeli border, along with Hamas' choice of Yahya Sinwar to replace the late political head Ismail Haniyeh. The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
04:15 GMT 08.08.2024 (Updated: 11:16 GMT 08.08.2024)
The Backstory opened on Wednesday with the Executive Director of the Tricontinental Institute for Social Research, Vijay Prashad, who discussed a slew of geopolitical topics, including the war in the Middle East, the turmoil in Bangladesh and the recent elections in Venezuela.
Rachel then spoke to the Executive Director of the Ron Paul Institute for Peace and Prosperity Daniel McAdams about Kamala Harris' candidacy and her new vice president pick Tim Walz.
Lebanese political science professor Dr. Marwa Osman helped Rachel conclude the show with an in-depth discussion on the turmoil at the Lebanese-Israeli border, along with Hamas' choice of Yahya Sinwar to replace the late political head Ismail Haniyeh.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
