https://sputnikglobe.com/20240808/israel-awaits-irans-response-ceasefire-talks-in-final-stage--1119671173.html
Israel Awaits Iran's Response, Ceasefire Talks in Final Stage
Israel Awaits Iran's Response, Ceasefire Talks in Final Stage
Sputnik International
On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Ted Rall and Steve Gill discuss top news around the world, including Israel awaiting Iran's response.
2024-08-08T04:12+0000
2024-08-08T04:12+0000
2024-08-08T10:54+0000
the final countdown
radio
kamala harris
boeing
united kingdom (uk)
iran
israel
gaza strip
barack obama
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/08/07/1119670818_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_811e90014a873295d5aa4febae371798.jpg
Israel Awaits Iran's Response, Ceasefire Talks in Final Stage
Sputnik International
On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Ted Rall and Steve Gill discuss top news around the world, including Israel awaiting Iran's response.
The show begins with former Barack Obama campaign director Robin Biro joining to discuss Kamala Harris's choice of Tim Walz as a VP.Then, former director at the National Transportation Safety Board Jamie Finch shares his expertise on Boeing officials testifying about the 737 Max dysfunction.The second hour starts with RT journalist Nebojsa Malic weighing in on the latest out of the UK, including the Prime Minister's response to the riots.The show closes with Independent journalist, US Navy veteran, and Host of DD Geopolitics Sarah Bils joining the show to discuss Hamas naming a new leader following Ismail Haniyeh's assassination in Iran.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
united kingdom (uk)
iran
israel
gaza strip
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2024
Ted Rall
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082125340_0:0:360:360_100x100_80_0_0_1ed1a3494a53cde87e19521c3658fe92.jpg
Ted Rall
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082125340_0:0:360:360_100x100_80_0_0_1ed1a3494a53cde87e19521c3658fe92.jpg
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/08/07/1119670818_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_ddf8ac1294b4112de1068ed40979278e.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Ted Rall
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082125340_0:0:360:360_100x100_80_0_0_1ed1a3494a53cde87e19521c3658fe92.jpg
the final countdown, boeing 737 max safety, who is tim walz, hamas new leader, hamas-israel peace deal
the final countdown, boeing 737 max safety, who is tim walz, hamas new leader, hamas-israel peace deal
Israel Awaits Iran's Response, Ceasefire Talks in Final Stage
04:12 GMT 08.08.2024 (Updated: 10:54 GMT 08.08.2024)
On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Ted Rall and Steve Gill discuss top news around the world, including Israel awaiting Iran's response.
The show begins with former Barack Obama campaign director Robin Biro joining to discuss Kamala Harris's choice of Tim Walz as a VP.
Then, former director at the National Transportation Safety Board Jamie Finch shares his expertise on Boeing officials testifying about the 737 Max dysfunction.
The second hour starts with RT journalist Nebojsa Malic weighing in on the latest out of the UK, including the Prime Minister's response to the riots.
The show closes with Independent journalist, US Navy veteran, and Host of DD Geopolitics Sarah Bils joining the show to discuss Hamas naming a new leader following Ismail Haniyeh's assassination in Iran.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
Catch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM