Israel Awaits Iran's Response, Ceasefire Talks in Final Stage

On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Ted Rall and Steve Gill discuss top news around the world, including Israel awaiting Iran's response.

2024-08-08

2024-08-08T04:12+0000

2024-08-08T10:54+0000

The show begins with former Barack Obama campaign director Robin Biro joining to discuss Kamala Harris's choice of Tim Walz as a VP.Then, former director at the National Transportation Safety Board Jamie Finch shares his expertise on Boeing officials testifying about the 737 Max dysfunction.The second hour starts with RT journalist Nebojsa Malic weighing in on the latest out of the UK, including the Prime Minister's response to the riots.The show closes with Independent journalist, US Navy veteran, and Host of DD Geopolitics Sarah Bils joining the show to discuss Hamas naming a new leader following Ismail Haniyeh's assassination in Iran.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

2024

