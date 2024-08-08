https://sputnikglobe.com/20240808/kamala-harris-picks-tim-walz-as-2024-presidential-race-heats-up--1119672710.html

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discuss current events from around the globe, including Kamala Harris announcing her VP pick.

Kamala Harris Picks Tim Walz as 2024 Presidential Race Heats Up

The show begins with Beirut-based journalist and editor of The Cradle Esteban Carrillo discussing the latest out of the Middle East, including Iran's awaited response to Israel.Then, lawyer, retired FBI agent, and Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party candidate for Congress in Minnesota Coleen Rowley weighs in on Tim Walz as Kamala Harris's VP pick.Later, journalist and YouTuber Peter Coffin discusses the major ruling against Google in the antitrust case.The show closes with Ukrainian whistleblower and former diplomat Andrii Telizhenko sharing his perspective on Trump allies registering as Ukrainian foreign agents.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

