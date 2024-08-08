International
More than Two Thirds of Americans Concerned About State of Democracy – Poll
More than Two Thirds of Americans Concerned About State of Democracy – Poll
Sputnik International
More than two-thirds of Americans are concerned about the state of democracy amid the upcoming presidential elections, according to an AP-NORC poll released on Thursday.
Fifty-nine percent of respondents said that “democracy in the US could be at risk depending on who wins the 2024 presidential election” and 18% said that it was “already so seriously broken that it doesn’t matter who wins the 2024 presidential election.” At 67%, Democrats were markedly more likely than Republicans (58%) or independents (42%) to believe democracy was at risk depending on the winner. In contrast, Republicans were much more likely believe that the upcoming elections would impact the issues of the economy and immigration. The poll of 1,143 adults was conducted July 25-29 and has a margin of error of plus or minus 4.1 percentage points.
More than Two Thirds of Americans Concerned About State of Democracy – Poll

A sculptured composition by artist David Datuna in front of Trump Tower.
A sculptured composition by artist David Datuna in front of Trump Tower.
© Sputnik / Alexey Filippov
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – More than two-thirds of Americans are concerned about the state of democracy amid the upcoming presidential elections, according to an AP-NORC poll released on Thursday.
Fifty-nine percent of respondents said that “democracy in the US could be at risk depending on who wins the 2024 presidential election” and 18% said that it was “already so seriously broken that it doesn’t matter who wins the 2024 presidential election.”
At 67%, Democrats were markedly more likely than Republicans (58%) or independents (42%) to believe democracy was at risk depending on the winner.
An American flag is burned as protesters gather during a march and rally for Jayland Walker, Wednesday, July 6, 2022, in New York - Sputnik International, 1920, 31.07.2024
Analysis
No Primaries, No Alternatives, No Scrutiny: ‘Anti-Democracy’ Reigns In US
31 July, 01:11 GMT
In contrast, Republicans were much more likely believe that the upcoming elections would impact the issues of the economy and immigration.
The poll of 1,143 adults was conducted July 25-29 and has a margin of error of plus or minus 4.1 percentage points.
