https://sputnikglobe.com/20240808/more-than-two-thirds-of-americans-concerned-about-state-of-democracy--poll-1119681899.html

More than Two Thirds of Americans Concerned About State of Democracy – Poll

More than Two Thirds of Americans Concerned About State of Democracy – Poll

Sputnik International

More than two-thirds of Americans are concerned about the state of democracy amid the upcoming presidential elections, according to an AP-NORC poll released on Thursday.

2024-08-08T16:45+0000

2024-08-08T16:45+0000

2024-08-08T16:45+0000

americas

us

americans

republicans

democrats

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/08/08/1119681734_0:112:3244:1937_1920x0_80_0_0_59fc6c64d6c7e6e842d2ceaf67f3beb3.jpg

Fifty-nine percent of respondents said that “democracy in the US could be at risk depending on who wins the 2024 presidential election” and 18% said that it was “already so seriously broken that it doesn’t matter who wins the 2024 presidential election.” At 67%, Democrats were markedly more likely than Republicans (58%) or independents (42%) to believe democracy was at risk depending on the winner. In contrast, Republicans were much more likely believe that the upcoming elections would impact the issues of the economy and immigration. The poll of 1,143 adults was conducted July 25-29 and has a margin of error of plus or minus 4.1 percentage points.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240731/no-primaries-no-alternatives-no-scrutiny-anti-democracy-reigns-in-us-1119571814.html

americas

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

united states of america (us), americans concerned, us democracy, state of us democracy, opinion poll